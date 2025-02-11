German election: Scholz, Merz vow not to work with far right

Skip next section Change in Germany 'only possible' with AfD, says Weidel

After Merz ruled out a coalition with the AfD, despite using its votes for an anti-mmigration motion, Weidel accused him of "deceiving" voters Image: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/picture alliance

Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), has told the Bundestag that real change on migration, energy, taxation and the economy can only be delivered by her party.

After Christian Democrat (CDU) leader and chancellor frontrunner Friedrich Merz insisted he would not enter into a coalition with the AfD, despite having controversially relied on its votes to pass an anti-immigration motion two weeks ago, Weidel accused him of "deceiving" voters.

"You have already failed because you will not be able to implement any of your promises with the Greens and Social Democrats," she said. "You will only achieve a continuation of the destruction of our country which began with [former CDU chancellor] Angela Merkel."

The AfD is officially suspected by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution of being an extreme-right organization.

At party conferences, Weidel herself has openly promoted a policy of "remigration," a concept which foresees the mass deportation of people with migratory backgrounds — even German citizens — and which has its roots in far-right, identitarian and neo-Nazi circles.

On Tuesday, however, Weidel struck a more moderate tone, calling merely for "fundamental reform" of laws on residency and naturalization, which she said "ought to be open to all those who work here, pay taxes and identify with the national state of the Germans, its culture and its laws, and who want to contribute positively to that."

She said the AfD only wants to deport "notorious, criminal, religious extremists."

The AfD is polling in second place, behind Merz's CDU, which is on track to win the biggest share of votes.