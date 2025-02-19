German election: Scholz, Merz to face off in final debate

German election: Scholz, Merz to face off in final debatePublished February 19, 2025last updated February 19, 2025
Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and his main rival, Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), are set to hold their final debate ahead of the Germany's federal election.
With just four days to the vote, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc are leading in the polls, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in second, and Scholz's SPD trailing in third.
About 59 million people are eligible to cast ballots on February 23.
Here's a roundup of the top stories on Wednesday, February 19, along with the essential background and explainers in the run-up to the German Bundestag election:
AfD hits back amid alleged donation scandal
Just days out from the federal election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has rejected reports it received a possible unlawful donation.
At issue is a sum of €2.35 million ($2.4 million) that the party reported to the administration of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the start of February. The money was reportedly to be used for billboard posters in a number of German cities.
According to the Bundestag register, the donor was listed as Austrian citizen Gerhard Dingler, a former regional manager of Austria's right-wing populist Freedom Party.
However, new investigations by Germany's Spiegel news magazine and Austria's Der Standard allege that Dingler only served as a front man for the donation, and that the money actually came from German real estate billionaire Henning Conle.
Under Germany's Political Parties Act, so called straw donations, where the identity of the real donor is concealed, are prohibited. If the allegations are proven, the AfD could face a fine three times as high as the donation — around €7 million.
AfD Federal Treasurer Carsten Hütter said in a statement he was offering "full transparency and cooperation to any investigating authorities."
He added that Dingler had "repeatedly assured the party that the donation in question was made from his private assets."
A spokesperson for AfD leader Alice Weidel told Spiegel that the Dingler had said the payment "in particular was not made on behalf of a third party."
What else do we know about the donation?
According to Spiegel and Standard, Dingler is said to have received €2.6 million from Conle. He reportedly told his bank the money was to be used for a real estate project. But a short time later, some €2.3 million was sent from his account to a billboard advertising company in Cologne. The AfD subsequently reported the same sum to the Bundestag administration, listing Dingler as the donor.
Spiegel reported that Austrian authorities are now investigating allegations of money laundering, among other offenses.
At the time the donation was first reported in early February, Dingler was cited as saying he wanted to support the AfD because he was concerned about a further escalation in the war in Ukraine and saw the far-right party as the only force in Germany credibly advocating peace.
German economy in crisis: What can the next government do?
Two years into an economic recession, German businesses are sounding the alarm and demanding no less than a complete overhaul of economic policy after February's election.
They want lower energy costs, lower taxes, more financial incentives for investment, more flexible labor laws, an end to social security payments and above all, less bureaucracy.
The Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) says the country is no longer competitive globally, with companies increasingly burdened by growing regulations and production costs.
So what can the next government do? Read more here.
As Germany prepares to head to the polls this weekend, there are growing concerns about widely shared fake news and disinformation threatening to erode trust and sway voters.
Who is behind the spread, and how can Germany prevent excessive foreign influence?
Scholz and Merz to go head-to-head again in TV debate
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and conservative candidate Friedrich Merz will face off in their second televised debate on Wednesday night.
Millions of people tuned in to watch the two politicians clash in their first major live debate on February 9.
In that encounter, they sparred on national issues such as irregular migration, the struggling economy, and security.
This time, the event won't be live, but rather pre-recorded in the afternoon and broadcast at 8:15 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
Last weekend, Scholz and Merz also took part in a four-way debate with two of the other chancellor candidates: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens and Alice Weidel of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).
With just four days to go until German voters elect a new government, DW will be keeping track of the main stories on the campaign trail as well as answering your most pressing questions.
On Wednesday, two of the leading chancellor candidates, incumbent Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats and conservative challenger Friedrich Merz, are set to hold their second and final debate of the campaign.