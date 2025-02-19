German election: Scholz, Merz to face off in final debate

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 AfD hits back amid alleged donation scandal

Just days out from the federal election, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has rejected reports it received a possible unlawful donation.

At issue is a sum of €2.35 million ($2.4 million) that the party reported to the administration of the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, at the start of February. The money was reportedly to be used for billboard posters in a number of German cities.

According to the Bundestag register, the donor was listed as Austrian citizen Gerhard Dingler, a former regional manager of Austria's right-wing populist Freedom Party.

However, new investigations by Germany's Spiegel news magazine and Austria's Der Standard allege that Dingler only served as a front man for the donation, and that the money actually came from German real estate billionaire Henning Conle.

Under Germany's Political Parties Act, so called straw donations, where the identity of the real donor is concealed, are prohibited. If the allegations are proven, the AfD could face a fine three times as high as the donation — around €7 million.

AfD Federal Treasurer Carsten Hütter said in a statement he was offering "full transparency and cooperation to any investigating authorities."

He added that Dingler had "repeatedly assured the party that the donation in question was made from his private assets."

A spokesperson for AfD leader Alice Weidel told Spiegel that the Dingler had said the payment "in particular was not made on behalf of a third party."

What else do we know about the donation?

According to Spiegel and Standard, Dingler is said to have received €2.6 million from Conle. He reportedly told his bank the money was to be used for a real estate project. But a short time later, some €2.3 million was sent from his account to a billboard advertising company in Cologne. The AfD subsequently reported the same sum to the Bundestag administration, listing Dingler as the donor.

Spiegel reported that Austrian authorities are now investigating allegations of money laundering, among other offenses.

At the time the donation was first reported in early February, Dingler was cited as saying he wanted to support the AfD because he was concerned about a further escalation in the war in Ukraine and saw the far-right party as the only force in Germany credibly advocating peace.