German election: Scholz, Merz to face off in final debate

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and his main rival, Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), are set to hold their final debate ahead of the Germany's federal election.

With just four days to the vote, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc are leading in the polls, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in second, and Scholz's SPD trailing in third.

About 59 million people are eligible to cast ballots on February 23.

Here's a roundup of the top stories on Wednesday, February 19, along with the essential background and explainers in the run-up to the German Bundestag election: