German election: Scholz, Merz to face off in final debate

Published February 19, 2025last updated February 19, 2025

It's the second and last time the two chancellor candidates will get a chance to debate each other on national issues before the vote on February 23. Follow DW for the latest.

Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz
The first debate between the two chancellor hopefuls focused on migration, security and the economyImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and his main rival, Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), are set to hold their final debate ahead of the Germany's federal election.

With just four days to the vote, Merz's CDU/CSU bloc are leading in the polls, with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in second, and Scholz's SPD trailing in third.

About 59 million people are eligible to cast ballots on February 23. 

Here's a roundup of the top stories on Wednesday, February 19, along with the essential background and explainers in the run-up to the German Bundestag election:

February 19, 2025

In pictures: Who are Germany's top candidates in the 2025 election?

February 19, 2025

German economy in crisis: What can the next government do?

Sabine Kinkartz

Two years into an economic recession, German businesses are sounding the alarm and demanding no less than a complete overhaul of economic policy after February's election.

They want lower energy costs, lower taxes, more financial incentives for investment, more flexible labor laws, an end to social security payments and above all, less bureaucracy.

The Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA) says the country is no longer competitive globally, with companies increasingly burdened by growing regulations and production costs. 

So what can the next government do?Read more here.

February 19, 2025

WATCH: Fake news, disinformation fears loom over German elections

As Germany prepares to head to the polls this weekend, there are growing concerns about widely shared fake news and disinformation threatening to erode trust and sway voters.

Who is behind the spread, and how can Germany prevent excessive foreign influence?

Watch the full report here:

Fake news and sabotage fears loom over German elections

February 19, 2025

Scholz and Merz to go head-to-head again in TV debate

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and conservative candidate Friedrich Merz will face off in their second televised debate on Wednesday night.

Millions of people tuned in to watch the two politicians clash in their first major live debate on February 9.

In that encounter, they sparred on national issues such as irregular migration, the struggling economy, and security.

This time, the event won't be live, but rather pre-recorded in the afternoon and broadcast at 8:15 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Last weekend, Scholz and Merz also took part in a four-way debate with two of the other chancellor candidates: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens and Alice Weidel of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Did the four-way debate help German voters decide?

February 19, 2025

Welcome to DW's coverage

Natalie Muller with AP, Reuters, dpa and AFP | Kieran Burke editor

With just four days to go until German voters elect a new government, DW will be keeping track of the main stories on the campaign trail as well as answering your most pressing questions.

On Wednesday, two of the leading chancellor candidates, incumbent Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats and conservative challenger Friedrich Merz, are set to hold their second and final debate of the campaign.

