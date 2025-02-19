German election: Scholz, Merz face off in final debate

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 What sort of coalition would Merz build?

As it stands, the CDU has a clear lead in the polls, meaning that Merz will, according to current figures, become Germany's next chancellor — but at the head of what sort of government, exactly?

Currently polling at just over 30%, the CDU will require at least one coalition partner in order to form a majority government. Having ruled out working with the far-right AfD, that only leaves Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, two parties that were part of the coalition that just collapsed.

"The key will be to get so many votes that we have a strong mandate not just to head up a government, but to truly lead it," said Merz, confident that he will indeed become chancellor.

"If our lead is big enough, we'll ideally only need one coalition partner. And if that happens to be one of the previously governing parties, it'll be interesting to see whether they will be prepared to reverse their own mistakes so that we can work to solve our country's problems from the center."

Ideologically, the CDU's preferred coalition partners would traditionally be the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), formerly the junior partner in Scholz's coalition. But they're currently facing a battle to overcome to minimum 5% hurdle required to even enter parliament.

"The FDP have maneuvered themselves into a difficult position," said Merz. "I'd have preferred it to have been different."