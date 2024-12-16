German election: Scholz loses confidence vote

German election: Scholz loses confidence votePublished December 16, 2024last updated December 16, 2024
What you need to know
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote in Bundestag
- The vote paves the way for snap elections on February 23
- Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) are trailing behind Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in polls
Here are the latest developments about the confidence vote on Monday, December, 16:
Scholz expected to propose Bundestag be dissolved
Scholz is now expected to travel to Berlin's Bellevue Palace and propose to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the Bundestag be dissolved.
The president, Germany's head of state, will then have 21 days to decide whether to agree and to call a new election within 60 days.
Steinmeier's approval is considered certain. He has also already indicated that he agrees with the proposed date of February 23.
However, it is expected that he will wait until after the Christmas holidays to make the decision.
Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's minority coalition government has lost a confidence vote, paving the way for new elections in February.
Some 394 lawmakers cast their votes against the government, with 207 voting in favor.
Another 116 abstained, leaving Scholz far short of the majority of 367 needed to win.
The confidence vote came after the Free Democrats (FDP) left the coalition government with Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens following disputes over the budget.
Left Party and BSW fire broadsides at Scholz
Germany's Left Party and the left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of failings in economic and foreign policy.
Wagenknecht spoke of the "inglorious end" of a government that had noticeably worsened people's lives.
"Three years of decline for our country, and you are asking for a four-year extension," said Wagenknecht.
The co-chair of the Left Party, Sören Pellmann, accused Scholz of having set in motion the "most violent arms race" in light of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Germany must "invest its way out of the crisis." Pellmann said, hitting out at tax rates for top earners: "This country does not need even richer billionaires."
AfD's Weidel criticizes SPD, Greens and CDU
The head of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, criticized Scholz's government for the state of the German economy.
"Your government was in power for just three years. Germans will have to deal with the damage that you caused in this time," she said during the debate in the Bundestag.
Weidel, who is running to become chancellor in next year's election, said that the economy had suffered due to "massive lacking investment" in the car industry while "the chemical industry is fleeing" due to "exploding energy costs."
She also had words for the Greens Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and the CDU's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.
Weidel accused Habeck of ruining the country and said that Merz would send Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Whoever votes for Merz "is voting for war," the far-right lawmaker said.
She also demanded that refugees from the war in Syria be sent home immediately, despite the continued uncertainty in the Middle Eastern country.
The path to the confidence vote: how we got here
If German lawmakers decide to withdraw their support from Scholz, he will ask President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve parliament and call for early elections about seven months sooner than planned.
Former Finance Minister hits out at coalition's financial policies
In his speech before the Bundestag, former Finance Minister Christian Lindner took the opportunity to attack the economic policies of the German chancellor.
In particular, the reduction in VAT on foodstuffs proposed by Scholz is unnecessary, the leader of the business-focused Free Democrats said.
Such a step would cost billions of euros but would not secure or create any jobs, he said.
"Prince Carnival may hand out candy on Rose Monday, but the Federal Republic of Germany must not be governed like this," said Lindner, likening the measure to a German tradition of candy being thrown to crowds from procession floats on the last Monday before Lent.
Lindner said Germany was in a worsening economic crisis and called for a political turnaround to prevent further economic decline.
"We must be honest and tell the citizens: Never in history has a society defended its prosperity, its social security and its sense of ecological responsibility by making less effort, by working less, by coming up with fewer ideas and by being less willing to take entrepreneurial risks," said Lindner.
Vice Chancellor Habeck blames Merkel decisions for economic crisis
Robert Habeck, Green vice chancellor and economy minister, took the podium shortly after opposition leader Merz called him the "face of the economic crisis" in Germany.
Habeck pointed to other countries in Europe that are currently without a government or being governed by shaky coalitions: France, Belgium, Austria, and the Netherlands. He said this highlighted not only that Germany needed to cease navel-gazing, but that "a new vote is not a guarantee that a new government will quietly and quickly get to work."
Like Scholz, he blamed the FDP for "being part of a government while simultaneously trying to destroy it."
Habeck said that Germany needed a government that was "ready to make compromises," which the current coalition did successfully for three years until the FDP decided to sabotage it.
He then slammed Merz's accusations that the SPD-led coalition had tanked the economy, citing the effects of the war in Ukraine and how the CDU under former Chancellor Angela Merkel had left Germany reliant on cheap Russian gas.
The vice chancellor called Merkels' decision a "grand historical mistake." Energy prices have soared in Germany as the country moved to pivot away from Russian gas quickly in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.
Alluding mainly to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Habeck said that the "racism" of the right-wing in Germany was "the biggest threat" to the national economy, because it was keeping skilled migrants away.
Opposition leader Merz slams SPD: 'You have brought shame on Germany'
The leader of the opposition CDU Friedrich Merz accused the ruling coalition of hypocrisy. He spoke ahead of a confidence vote over Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.
"The chancellor spoke a lot about respect, but it seems as though his respect ends where other political opinions begin," he said, before calling it "shameless" to have spoken so highly of his accomplishments but so badly of the FDP, who he said helped him achieve all of them.
He further asked why, if Scholz foresaw so much room for progress, the SPD hadn't accomplished any of it "in the 22 years of the last 26" when it was part of Germany's governing coalitions.
"Where were you for the last 22 years?" he asked.
Merz went on to criticize the funding of the military, the reaction to record-high inflation and an economic crisis, and Scholz's perceived lack of clarity and outspokenness on global issues over the last several years.
"You have brought shame on Germany" in front of the EU and other allies, Merz said.
He also praised the FDP for what he described as trying to prevent the ruling SPD and Greens from raising taxes. Arguments over the national budget played a major role over the collapse of Scholz's coalition.
Returning to the topic of the economy, Merz also implied that Germans do not work enough, citing neighboring Switzerland as a positive example, where people "work on average 200 hours more" a year. The conservative leader said that working more hours was necessary for "making Germany more competitive."
These statements were met with loud consternation by other lawmakers.
What you did not see on television
The beginning of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's speech felt like the official kick-off of the election campaign.
The political groups in the Bundestag had rallied their troops and coordinated their planned applause for this special session. During Scholz’s address, there was consistent applause only from his SPD group and individual members of the Greens, who form part of his government.
The business-friendly FDP, most of whose ministers were ousted by Scholz, kept their hands firmly on their desks.
Scholz highlighted many of Germany’s current weaknesses. Observers on the visitors’ benches made cynical comments, such as “Wait till he finds out who’s in charge.”
When Scholz’s strongest opponent, Friedrich Merz of the CDU, took the stage, the applause came from the other side of the plenary, mostly from the CDU/CSU. Judging by their clapping, many in the FDP still hope to form the next governing coalition with the Conservatives. Small caveat: They will need to get enough votes on February 23rd to make it into parliament first.
Scholz addresses cost of living, migration
During his speech in the Bundestag ahead of a confidence motion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the value-added tax (VAT) rate on food products to drop from 7% to 5% amid the country's cost of living crisis.
He said that he wanted to raise Germany's minimum wage to €15 ($15.75).
"The world did not end when we introduced the minimum wage or when we raised it to €12," he said.
Scholz also called for the availability of daycare facilities to be greater so that more women could work full-time.
He pointed to Germany's labor shortage, calling for "more workers" and "more productivity."
Scholz said that there was no way to plug the labor shortage without migration.
He praised his coalition government's citizenship reform, which allowed for dual citizenship and faster naturalization.
"One in four of us has a migrant background," Scholz said. "We all make up Germany."
Scholz calls for 'massive' investment in defense
Chancellor Scholz said Germany needed "massive investment" to meet the future, particularly for self-defense.
"Today a highly armed nuclear power is waging war in Europe just two hours' flight from here. We must invest massively in our security and defense," he said, referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
At the same time, he said, he would never "send German soldiers into that war," and not further inflame the conflict, likely a reference to rival Friedrich Merz's desire to send German Taurus missiles to Ukraine should his CDU emerge victorious in February's vote.
However, Scholz said, Germany would remain "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe...supporting Ukrainian sovereignty and ending all the death," that has come out of the conflict.
'Politics is not a game': Chancellor Scholz addresses parliament
Chancellor Olaf Scholz gave a speech to the Bundestag for the last time before the vote of confidence in his government.
"Politics is not a game," he said, blaming the FDP for the collapse of the coalition, accusing them of "sabotaging their own government" and "theatrics, which do not only damage the image of an individual government, but also of this democracy itself."
He also used the opportunity to promote his proposed agenda should he be reelected in snap elections set for February. He promised to promote renewable energy, renew Germany's aging infrastructure, and remove bureaucratic hurdles to progress.
Scholz said he sought to strengthen Germany's flagging industrial power and listed his government's perceived successes in that regard, including a price brake on energy costs. He criticized the conservative CDU, currently leading in the polls, for its "unjust" economic plans, including increasing the age of retirement.
His speech garnered applause from his fellow SPD lawmakers and some Greens. There was also sporadic booing and heckling from the opposition.
SPD support for Scholz 'absolutely clear' — lawmaker
Lawmakers of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) are to support the chancellor in today's confidence vote, said senior lawmaker Rolf Mützenich.
Mützenich leads the SPD's faction in the Bundestag.
He told Germany's dpa news agency that support for the chancellor among the party's 207 lawmakers was "absolutely clear."
"The SPD Bundestag faction will give the chancellor all the support he needs and deserves," the lawmaker said.
Scholz is unlikely to win the confidence motion on Monday, as the SPD does not have a majority in parliament and its junior coalition partner, the environmentalist Greens, has announced it will abstain from the vote.
3 AfD lawmakers to support Scholz in confidence vote
Three lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) plan to vote in favor of Scholz during today's confidence motion, party leader Alice Weidel told Germany's dpa news agency.
She said that the three lawmakers were worried about the possibility of a "war chancellor" in Friedrich Merz, who heads the conservative opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) that is currently leading in the polls, due to the leader's plan to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly ruled out the delivery of long-range precision missiles to Ukraine, citing the risk of escalation if Kyiv hits targets deep within Russian territory with German weapons.
Weidel blamed Scholz for what she described as the "most serious" economic, financial, energy and migration crises.
"Anything is better than … Olaf Scholz," she said.
CDU/CSU bloc to vote unanimously against Scholz — lawmaker
Lawmakers of the opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc plan to unanimously vote against Chancellor Olaf Scholz in today's confidence vote, senior lawmaker Thorsten Frei told Germany's dpa news agency.
"Of course, I can only guarantee this for the 196 members of the CDU/CSU faction. We will express our lack of trust in him 196 times."
Frei is the managing director of the CDU/CSU faction in the lower house of parliament.
He said that he did not expect any surprises from the vote.
Scholz is likely to fail to secure the 367-seat majority required for him to win.