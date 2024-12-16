German election: Scholz loses confidence vote

12/16/2024 December 16, 2024 Scholz meets Steinmeir to propose Bundestag dissolution

Scholz has traveled to Berlin's Bellevue Palace and proposed to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the Bundestag be dissolved.

The president, Germany's head of state, will then have 21 days to decide whether to agree and to call a new election within 60 days.

Steinmeier's approval is considered certain and he has already indicated that he agrees with the proposed election date of February 23.

However, it is expected that he will wait until after the Christmas holidays to make the decision, particularly as he first wants to hold talks with all parliamentary groups in the Bundestag.

Over the weekend, Steinmeier said he would not be hurried into making a decision.

"The hectic pace of daily politics and the beat of the media do not now dictate the procedure, but the constitution and its rules do," the German president told ARD.

