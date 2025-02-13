German election: Scholz floats legal case over racism claim

German election: Scholz floats legal case over racism claimPublished February 13, 2025last updated February 13, 2025
An online magazine report says Chancellor Olaf Scholz racially insulted Berlin's culture minister, Joe Chialo.
Scholz has admitted calling the Black conservative politician a "court jester" during a heated
discussion at a private birthday party.
However, he said the comment was not racially loaded and hinted at legal action over the accusation that it was.
Here is a roundup of news on Wednesday, February 12, related to Germany's parliamentary election:
Who are the parties and their candidates?
The two remaining incumbent parties of the ruling coalition government are the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens.
They are putting forward current Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck as their respective chancellor candidates.
The two parties have remained pretty steady in the polls, behind their conservative and far-right opponents, however, they will be hoping for last-minute momentum similar to that giving the SPD their win in 2021.
At the head of the polls is the Conservative Democratic Union (CDU) alongside its sister party the Conservative Social Union (CSU) which only stands in Bavaria. Their chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz is the favorite to lead Germany, but he will likely need coalition partners as the CDU/CSU block is currently projected to win only around 30% of the vote.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling in second place, having seen its support surge from the around 10% that it won in 2021 to around 20% in recent polling. Its chancellor candidate is Alice Weidel, but her chances seem slim as all other parties in the Bundestag have said they would refuse to work with the AfD.
The Free Democratic Party (FDP) has seen the opposite, with its support going from over 11% in 2021 to less than 5% in recent polls. This means that the neoliberal party, which previously ruled with the SPD and Greens in a coalition before it withdrew, is facing the possibility of not reaching the threshold that blocks smaller parties. Although the party has not named an official chancellor candidate, the candidate at the top of the party list is Christian Lindner.
The two remaining parties that could help form the Bundestag in February are the socialist Left Party and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW). The BSW split from the Left Party in January 2024. While they both are nominally left-wing parties, the BSW has taken on a number of traditionally right-wing positions such as its stance against immigration. The BSW has particularly high support in the East and is seen as potentially taking votes not just from the Left but also from the AfD.
Both parties are hovering around the 5% threshold mark. While not an official chancellor candidate, Jan van Aken is leading the Left as one of the party's co-leaders.
Despite its low polling numbers, BSW has put forward, unsurprisingly, Sahra Wagenknecht as its chancellor candidate.
Scholz floats legal action over racism accusation
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he might take legal action over the report claiming that he racially insulted one of his conservative opponents at a birthday reception.
In an interview with the news magazine Spiegel, Scholz dismissed an account of events provided by the news magazine Focus Online. The magazine's editor-in-chief was present at the party.
While Scholz admitted he had called Berlin's Christian Democrat culture minister, Joe Chialo, a "court jester," he said this was not intended as a racial slur.
The chancellor said he respected Chialo and sought contact with the CDU politician "immediately" after the allegations became known, Scholz said.
"What I have never done is to link this to the skin color of Mr. Chialo, whom I certainly respect."
The chancellor said he was "shocked because I can be accused of anything, but certainly not of being a racist and of addressing anyone in this regard, as is now being insinuated here, so to speak".
Scholz said he did not say "what was reported there. "Those who claim something false by putting words together in some way must expect to go to court."
The chancellor had earlier posted a denial that his comments carried a racist element in a post on the messaging platform X.
What is Scholz alleged to have said?
A report by Focus Online claimed that, during a heated discussion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had described Berlin's Christian Democrat (CDU) culture minister Joe Chialo as a "court jester."
The news magazine, whose editor-in-chief was present at the party, accused Social Democrat (SPD) Scholz of racism in having directed the remark at Chialo, who is Black.
In the discussion, Chialo was said to have challenged Scholz's accusation that the CDU was veering toward a tacit alliance with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Scholz has admitted using the term "court jester," but has strongly denied that this was linked to Chialo's skin color.
Focus referred to the incident as a "racist outburst" on the part of Scholz, who allegedly also called Chialo, who has Tanzanian family roots, a "fig leaf" for racism within the CDU.
The magazine's online article, which describes "an exhilarated chancellor, glass of white wine in hand," repeatedly asserts that Scholz's comments were racist.
The conservative CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz and other CDU politicians reacted with indignation.
Speaking on the sidelines of a campaign event ahead of Germany's February 23 election, Merz said he was "really speechless" when he heard about the incident.
Tonight the four top contenders to be the country's next chancellor will face a grilling from voters.
Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the social-democratic SPD, his challenger from the conservative CDU Friedrich Merz, the co-leader of the far-right AfD, Alice Weidel, and Robert Habeck from the environmentalist Greens will answer questions from voters on the the ZDF television channel.
German voters will go to the polls on February 23 to decide who will run their next government.