German election: Parties wrap up campaigning

02/22/2025 February 22, 2025 Frontrunner Merz vows 'strong voice' in Europe

Germany's CDU leader and frontrunner for chancellor Friedrich Merz held a final rally ahead of Sunday's elections, where he promised to be a "strong voice in the European Union."

"Europe must become stronger again and Germany must become more involved in the European Union," Merz told the rally of his CDU/CSU alliance.

"Every election is a pivotal election, a historic election," he added, highlighting the special "circumstances under which this election will take place tomorrow," to "what we are currently experiencing in the world" and what it could mean for the post-war order.

"None of us can be sure today that what we have had for 75 years will continue for the next 20 to 30 years, and that is why this election tomorrow is a pivotal election for Germany," the CDU leader said.

Merz told supporters that US President Donald Trump back, Europe must "sit at the main table and safeguard our interests vis-a-vis Russia and China."