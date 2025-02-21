German election: Parties into final stretch before voting

With just two days to go before Germany’s federal election, political parties are into the last leg of campaigning with not much more time to change voters' minds.

Currently, right-wing opposition parties continue leading in the polls with the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), hovering around 30% support and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) trailing them with around 20%.

Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, the Green Party is coming in fourth with just over 13%.

Here is a roundup of top stories in the run-up to Germany’s parliamentary election on Friday, February 21: