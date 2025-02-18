German election: Merz's conservatives slide in YouGov poll

With just five days to go until Germans head to the polls to elect their government, a new YouGov poll has shown support for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc slide by two percentage points, to 27%.

The CDU's Friedrich Merz is still the favorite to become Germany's next chancellor, but Tuesday's survey is the conservatives' worst YouGov result since August 2023.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling in second place, followed by the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The YouGov survey also found that the socialist Left Party gained three percentage points, pushing it to 9%, behind the environmentalist Greens, who were polling in fourth place on 12%.

These are the main headlines on Tuesday, February 18, along with essential background and explainers in the run-up to Germany's parliamentary election.