German election: Merz's conservatives slide in YouGov poll

German election: Merz's conservatives slide in YouGov pollPublished February 18, 2025last updated February 18, 2025
What you need to know
With just five days to go until Germans head to the polls to elect their government, a new YouGov poll has shown support for the conservative CDU/CSU bloc slide by two percentage points, to 27%.
The CDU's Friedrich Merz is still the favorite to become Germany's next chancellor, but Tuesday's survey is the conservatives' worst YouGov result since August 2023.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling in second place, followed by the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), led by incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The YouGov survey also found that the socialist Left Party gained three percentage points, pushing it to 9%, behind the environmentalist Greens, who were polling in fourth place on 12%.
These are the main headlines on Tuesday, February 18, along with essential background and explainers in the run-up to Germany's parliamentary election.
Left Party message 'resonating' with youth, leader tells DW
Jan van Aken, one of two co-leaders of Germany's socialist Left Party, told DW he believed that his message was resonating with young people.
The comments come after a YouGov poll showed the party at 9% support. In previous polls, the Left Party had hovered around the 5% of votes needed to enter parliament.
Van Aken told DW that 18,000 people have joined the party since the start of its campaign for the February 23 Bundestag election.
"And these are all young people who are active, who are now campaigning. So really, no matter where I go in Germany, there is a palpable energy," he said.
"I haven't felt that in the party for ten years. And that is now also reflected in the election polls," he said.
He said that young people were resonating with the party's message, which he described as "take the money from the rich and give to the poor and needy."
The party's second lead candidate, the 36-year-old Heidi Rechinnek, has spearheaded the Left's campaign on Instagram and TikTok social media platforms in order to court the youth vote.
German economic outlook brighter ahead of election: ZEW
German financial experts have raised hopes that the economy will improve under a new government following Sunday's federal election.
According to the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW), German investor morale rose more than expected in February. Its economic sentiment index, which tracks expectations for the next six months, climbed to 26.0 points, up from 10.3 points in January — its biggest increase in two years.
"This rising optimism is probably due to hopes for a new German government capable of action," said ZEW president Achim Wambach.
Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, said the rise in economic expectations underscores recent positive trends, including an increase in manufacturing orders and falling inflation.
"There is therefore good reason to hope that the economy is currently bottoming out and that things will gradually improve from the spring months onwards," Gitzel said.
At the same time, close observers of Europe's largest economy do not expect to see dramatic change in the wake of the February 23 vote, which is likely to see conservative leader Friedrich Merz become chancellor.
Two major economic institutes are already forecasting a third year of economic contraction in 2025.
ZEW surveyed 158 analysts and institutional investors for its survey.
What do German voters see as the main challenges for society?
What are the main campaign pledges for each party?
Immigration and the economy are the topics that have dominated the political debate in the run-up to the February 23 election.
But what does each party stand for? And what promises have they made to voters?
Check out DW's guide summarizing the main parties' campaign platforms.
YouGov poll: CDU/CSU slips 2 points, Left Party makes gains
The CDU/CSU bloc of leading chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has suffered losses in the latest YouGov poll published Tuesday.
The survey put support for the conservatives at 27%, a drop of two percentage points compared to the previous week. It is their worst YouGov result since August 2023.
The Left Party, meanwhile, was on 9%, an increase of three percentage points. That is their best YouGov result in the current legislative period. YouGov said this change was mainly driven by younger voters.
The AfD remained in second place on 20%, a drop of one point, while support for the SPD of Chancellor Olaf Scholz was up by a point, on 17%.
The Greens remained on 12%. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) also remained unchanged on 5%, as did the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP) on 4%.
Some 2,131 people were surveyed between 14-17 February for the poll.
According to the pollster, the data is representative of eligible voters in Germany over the age of 18.
What happened on Monday?
The four main candidates for chancellor took questions from the public on live television on Monday night.
Some 5 million people tuned in to watch the town hall-style event.
When answering questions, Friedrich Merz from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc pledged a tougher stance on welfare payments, more tax relief for citizens and said he would speed up deportations of migrants who are in Germany illegally.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left SPD fielded questions about retirement funds as well as health care and the problem of training, payment and understaffing. He suggested more flexible career choices, higher employment and foreign laborers as a path to financing future pensions.
The chancellor also acknowledged the historical importance of US-German ties, while at the same time accusing US Vice President JD Vance of interfering in Germany's elections.
Alice Weidel, the candidate for the far-right AfD, claimed that foreigners were driving up crime rates and said she was against illegal migration but interested in integration.
She responded to a question about her party's opposition to gay marriage by saying she hoped the AfD would seek to make the lives of young people better by providing economic opportunity. Weidel herself is in a same-sex relationship.
Finally, the Greens chancellor candidate Robert Habeck fielded questions about the high cost of upgrading energy infrastructure.
He pointed to the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices, and said his party had advanced initiatives to trim Germany's bureaucracy. He also acknowledged that one of the biggest mistakes of the current government was failing to invest enough in long-term structural funding.
Welcome to our coverage
There are just five days to go until the federal election on February 23, when German voters decide who will run their next government.
DW will keep track of the main stories on the campaign trail and answer your most pressing questions.
On Tuesday, conservative chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz is set to campaign in the eastern cities of Halle and Potsdam, while incumbent center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Oldenburg and Emden in the Germany's northeast.