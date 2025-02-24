German election: Merz's CDU/CSU strives to build coalition

02/24/2025 February 24, 2025 What happens next?

Although the CDU/CSUwon the most votes, they still fall short of the 316 seats needed to form a government.

Therefore, they will need to form a coalition, a process that could take weeks, or even months.

In 2017, coalition negotiations took the longest amount of time in German history, leaving the country without a government for almost six months. However, if the political priorities of the partners are more closely aligned, and only two parties are involved instead of three, things can go much more quickly.

The CDU/CSU is widely expected to form a coalition with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD), who secured 16.4%. The Union bloc has vowed not to work with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The CDU's Friedrich Merz is widely expected to become the next chancellor, but he will not officially get the role until a potential coalition is formed.

Then, the German president (Germany's head of state) will present to the Bundestag a candidate, usually the top candidate of the senior coalition partner, to be elected as chancellor (head of government).

A candidate must secure an absolute majority to win the secret ballot vote. After a winner is determined he or she can begin naming Cabinet nominees.