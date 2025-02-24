German election: Merz's CDU/CSU strives to build coalition

German election: Merz's CDU/CSU strives to build coalitionPublished February 24, 2025last updated February 24, 2025
- The CDU's Friedrich Merz will start talks to form a new coaltion on Monday
- Merz reiterated his stance on not cooperating with the far-right AfD party, which trailed behind his CDU/CSU, with 20.8%
- European leaders have congratulated Merz, with Macron saying he was set on working for a "strong, sovereign Europe"
Here are the latest developments on the aftermath of Germany's parliamentary election on Monday, February 24, 2025, along with the essential background and explainers.
World leaders congratulate Friedrich Merz
Heads of government from around the world sent messages of congratulations to likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz following the election results.
Despite Merz distancing himself from the US in a speech on Sunday night, President Donald Trump wrote "congratulations to all" who voted for conservatives on his Truth Social website.
"Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media site X: "We look forward to continuing our joint work with Germany to protect lives, bring real peace closer to Ukraine, and strengthen Europe."
Merz has been hawkish towards Russia and has floated the idea of European peacekeeping troops to replace NATO forces in assisting Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also took to X to say: "Congrats to Friedrich Merz on today's election victory in Germany...Looking forward to working with you in this crucial moment for our shared security."
President Emmanuel Macron of France, Germany's neighbor and key ally, called Merz on the phone to congratulate him.
"We are more determined than ever to do great things together for France and Germany and to work towards a strong and sovereign Europe," he wrote on social media after the call.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X that he was "looking forward to working closely with your upcoming government to further strengthen the partnership between our two countries."
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also extended his congratulations to both Merz and the CDU/CSU bloc, saying he was anticipating " working with the new government to deepen our already strong relationship, enhance our joint security and deliver growth for both our countries."
Others, including the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland and Greece also congratulated Merz.
What happens next?
Although the CDU/CSU won the most votes, they still fall short of the 316 seats needed to form a government.
Therefore, they will need to form a coalition, a process that could take weeks, or even months.
In 2017, coalition negotiations took the longest amount of time in German history, leaving the country without a government for almost six months. However, if the political priorities of the partners are more closely aligned, and only two parties are involved instead of three, things can go much more quickly.
The CDU/CSU is widely expected to form a coalition with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD), who secured 16.4%. The Union bloc has vowed not to work with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
The CDU's Friedrich Merz is widely expected to become the next chancellor, but he will not officially get the role until a potential coalition is formed.
Then, the German president (Germany's head of state) will present to the Bundestag a candidate, usually the top candidate of the senior coalition partner, to be elected as chancellor (head of government).
A candidate must secure an absolute majority to win the secret ballot vote. After a winner is determined he or she can begin naming Cabinet nominees.
Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc has emerged victorious from snap elections called after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Sholz's ruling coalition last November.
The CDU/CSU will not be able to form government alone, with Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD) seen as the most likely coalition partner. The CDU/CSU and SPD have won enough seats to form a two-way coalition without support from other parties.
Merz has ruled out entering into a coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has become the Bundestag's second-largest party for the first time in its history.
In a post-election panel aired on state broadcaster ARD, Merz called for Europe to achieve "independence" from the United States due to statements made by US President Donald Trump.
Merz sparked controversy in January after he attempted to pass a tough immigration bill through parliament with AfD support.