German election: Merz's CDU/CSU strives to build coalition

Left Party emerges as strongest power in Berlin for the first time

02/24/2025 February 24, 2025 Left Party emerges as strongest power in Berlin for the first time

The socialist Left Party welcomed an unexpected victory in Germany's capital Berlin, winning 19.9% of the vote in the final tally. This was nearly twice its result from the 2021 election.

After years in the political wilderness, the Left has seen some stronger polling after former leader Sahra Wagenknecht split from the group to form her own party.

However, the AfD also made significant gains in the capital, rising from 9.4% in the last federal election to 15.2% this time around.

The results closely mirrored the youth vote in Germany, which saw major gains for both the hard-left and hard-right parties.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner saw his CDU make a slight improvement on 2021, at 18.3% up from 17.2%.

Results for the SPD in Berlin followed the nationwide trend, tumbling from 22.2% to 15.1%, a historic low for the center-left. The Greens also suffered a blow in the German capital, going from 22% to 16.8%.

Voter turnout was exceptionally high in the city, at about 80.3%, up from 69.5% in 2021.