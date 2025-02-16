German election: Merz, Scholz face rivals in TV debate

German election: Merz, Scholz face rivals in TV debatePublished February 16, 2025last updated February 16, 2025
Germany's four main chancellor candidates are set to debate each other live on television on Sunday, one week before voters go to the polls. It is the first time that German voters will see four candidates on the debate stage.
The snap federal election was called for February 23 after the current coalition government collapsed in November last year.
With just seven days to go, the right-wing opposition parties are leading the polls - Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) at around 30% and Alice Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at around 20%.
Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck's Green Party, are coming in fourth with just over 13%.
In previous German elections, two-way chancellor "duels" have been broadcast on television, while the last election in 2021 saw a three-way debate. This year's four-way debate is a novelty.
The debate will begin at 20:15 local time (19:00 UTC).
The number of parties vying for seats in the German parliament is on the rise. While this reflects a diverse political landscape, it also brings challenges: forming a stable majority and creating a functional government is becoming increasingly difficult.
Scholz believes that he can return to office
Chancellor Olaf Scholz, from the social-democratic SPD, believes that he can return to office following the election on February 23.
But the conservative CDU/CSU alliance is ahead in the latest ARD Deutschlandtrend poll.
Significant challenges, including the energy crisis, inflation, and war in Ukraine, have marked his tenure.
Scholz seemed decisive and combative at the last debate with his political survival at stake.
Should the opposition CDU/CSU emerge as the strongest party in the election, it would not be able to govern alone, and a coalition with the SPD is possible.
If he loses the chancellorship, as appears likely, Scholz, who is 66, aims to continue as a member of parliament.
Who is the Green Party's Robert Habeck?
Robert Habeck, Germany's Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor, is known for his commitment to climate protection and economic restructuring.
Habeck, the Green Party candidate for chancellor, advocates for sustainable energy and high state subsidies.
However, the argument has not always been well received given Germany's economic landscape.
Habeck was attacked from both the left for not doing enough and the right for saddling households with extra costs.
His party has nevertheless held relatively steady in opinion polls on around 15%.
Who is Germany's far-right AfD leader Alice Weidel?
Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, has been named the party's candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election.
The far-right AfD is second in most national polls, with roughly 20% support with a strong anti-immigration stance.
Germany's main political parties have refused to form coalitions with the AfD since there has been a consensus among them that the far and extreme right must never be allowed in government.
Weidel says mainstream media had unfairly portrayed it as extremist. However, parts of the AfD have been officially labeled as right-wing extremists by German authorities.
German election: Conservative CDU/CSU leads polls
The short campaign for the early election on February 23 is coming to an end. The politicians don't have much time left to convince voters to vote for them. The incumbent chancellor, Olaf Scholz, still believes that his center-left Social Democrats (SPD)will pull ahead and that he will also head the next government.
Given the current poll figures, this does not seem very realistic. In 2021, the SPD won the Bundestag election with 25.7% of the vote. In the current ARD Deutschlandtrend poll, it is down to 14%, which is one point fewer than the week before.
From February 10 to 12, the pollsters surveyed a representative sample of 1,579 individuals who are eligible to vote. The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian "sister party" Christian Social Union (CSU) have slightly increased their lead in the poll to 32% (+1). The far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) remains in second place at 21%.
The environmentalist Greens, currently in a minority government with the SPD, remain at 14%. The Left Party now polls at 6% — enough for representation in parliament — while the new populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which broke from the Left party in 2024 would fail to cross the 5% threshold at 4.5% as would the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) at 4%.
We will be following the first major debate ahead of the February 23 election between the chancellor candidates of the parties leading in the polls, the Christian Democrats (CDU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens.
The CDU's Friedrich Merz is the current favorite to become the next chancellor of Germany. However, the conservatives are unlikely to get enough of a majority to form a government without the support of other parties.
Alice Weidel's AfD is currently polling in second place, but all other parties have pledged not to collaborate with the far-right party in any coalition.
Olaf Scholz, the current chancellor, leads the SPD, which is in third place and also facing competition from the current Vice-Chancellor and leader of the environmental Greens, Robert Habeck.