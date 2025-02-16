German election: Merz, Scholz face rivals in TV debate

Germany's four main chancellor candidates are set to debate each other live on television on Sunday, one week before voters go to the polls. It is the first time that German voters will see four candidates on the debate stage.

The snap federal election was called for February 23 after the current coalition government collapsed in November last year.

With just seven days to go, the right-wing opposition parties are leading the polls - Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) at around 30% and Alice Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at around 20%.

Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are currently polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck's Green Party, are coming in fourth with just over 13%.

In previous German elections, two-way chancellor "duels" have been broadcast on television, while the last election in 2021 saw a three-way debate. This year's four-way debate is a novelty.

The debate will begin at 20:15 local time (19:00 UTC).

DW is closely following the debate ahead of the German parliamentary election to bring you the latest developments, reactions, and fact-checking: