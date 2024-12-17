German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platforms

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are set to unveil their election platforms on Tuesday.

The announcements come a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, or parliament, paving the pay for it to be dissolved.

Here are the latest developments about the start of the German election campaign on Tuesday, December 16: