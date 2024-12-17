German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platforms

German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platformsPublished December 17, 2024last updated December 17, 2024
What you need to know
Germany will hold snap elections on February 23.
The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are set to unveil their election platforms on Tuesday.
The announcements come a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, or parliament, paving the way for it to be dissolved.
Here are the latest developments about the start of the German election campaign on Tuesday, December 17:
CDU calls for lower taxes, tougher action on illigal immigration
Germany's conservative coalition, made of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) unanimously voted in favor of the party’s program for the 2025 elections.
The program includes a promise to lower taxes and de-facto stop illegal migration.
The party will also continue its support for Ukraine and will re-introduce compulsory military service, previously canceled in 2011, according to a report by German news agency DPA.
The party’s leader and Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz said he believes the conservative Union "must become the guarantors of peace and freedom."
Russian meddling in Germany's election feared
As Germany heads for elections, authorities in Berlin fear that the February 23 vote will also be a target for pro-Russian propaganda.
Media investigations have pointed to Kremlin-linked efforts to support the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and boost the Russia-friendly views of the left-wing populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).
Germany’s interior ministry has set up a taskforce to take "the necessary protection measures" against any disinformation, sabotage, espionage and cyber attacks.
"Whether we like it or not, we are in a direct confrontation with Moscow," Germany’s foreign intelligence chief Bruno Kahl has warned.
Televised debates to take place in February
Germany is officially going to elections, and debate preparations are now underway.
This comes after the current government, under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote on Monday, resulting in him asking President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to call early elections.
Scholz is expected to face his main opponent, conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz, in at least two televised debates prior to the elections, which are expected to take place on February 23.
Public broadcasters ARD and ZDF are planning one debate on February 9, while private broadcaster RTL will hold another debate on February 16.
