In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Germany

German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platforms

December 17, 2024

Three of Germany's main political parties will announce their election platforms on Tuesday. The campaigning has officially kicked off a day after the German government lost a confidence vote. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oEmH
Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to call in electionsImage: John MacDougall/Pool Photo/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

Germany will hold snap elections on February 23.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are set to unveil their election platforms on Tuesday.

The announcements come a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, or parliament, paving the way for it to be dissolved. 

Here are the latest developments about the start of the German election campaign on Tuesday, December 17:

December 17, 2024

Televised debates to take place in February

Germany is officially going to elections, and debate preparations are now underway.

This comes after the current government, under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote on Monday, resulting in him asking President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to call early elections.

Scholz is expected to face his main opponent, conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz, in at least two televised debates prior to the elections, which are expected to take place on February 23. 

Public broadcasters ARD and ZDF are planning one debate on February 9, while private broadcaster RTL will hold another debate on February 16.

ftm/zc (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

https://p.dw.com/p/4oEni