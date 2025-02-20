German election: Last TV debate before Sunday vote

German election: Last TV debate before Sunday voteFebruary 20, 2025
Germany's elections are just three days away. Voters are getting one last chance to hear the various political parties competing make their pitch to voters. Chancellor candidates Christian Lindner (FDP), Alice Weidel (AfD), Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and Jan van Aken (Left Party), will take the stage for the Thursday evening discussion alongside high-ranking representatives of the Christian Democratic Union CDU, Christian Social Union CSU, the Social Democrats SPD, and the Green Party.
Notably, Germany's current foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, will represent the Greens at the debate rather than chancellor candidate Robert Habeck.
Billed as "The Final Round," the event will air with public broadcasters ARD/ZDF at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), debate participants are expected to touch on issues like immigration, the economy and the war in Ukraine.
Until now, the right-wing opposition parties have been leading in the polls. The CDU has hovered around 30% support and AFD is trailing them with around 20%.
Meanwhile, incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz'scenter-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, the Green Party, is coming in fourth with just over 13%.
Top politicians from Germany's eight largest political parties will meet for a televised debate about the country's future late Thursday evening as voters prepare to cast ballots in early parliamentary elections this Sunday.
Public broadcaster ARD/ZDF will carry the event, which it has billed "The Final Round," beginning at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).
Chancellor candidates Christian Lindner (FDP), Alice Weidel (AfD) and Sahra Wagenkncht (BSW) will take part in the Thursday evening discussion, alongside leaders from the CDU/CSU, SPD, Left and the Greens, represented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Weidel's far-right Alternative for Germany is currently polling second overall at just over 20%, while Baerbock and the Greens are in fourth at 13%.
Friedrich Merz leading the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party (CSU) continues to top pre-election polling with just under 30% of the vote. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ruling Social Democrats (SPD) remain in third with 15.5%.