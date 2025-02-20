German election: Last TV debate before Sunday vote

Germany's elections are just three days away. Voters are getting one last chance to hear the various political parties competing make their pitch to voters. Chancellor candidates Christian Lindner (FDP), Alice Weidel (AfD), Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) and Jan van Aken (Left Party), will take the stage for the Thursday evening discussion alongside high-ranking representatives of the Christian Democratic Union CDU, Christian Social Union CSU, the Social Democrats SPD, and the Green Party.

Notably, Germany's current foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, will represent the Greens at the debate rather than chancellor candidate Robert Habeck.

Billed as "The Final Round," the event will air with public broadcasters ARD/ZDF at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT), debate participants are expected to touch on issues like immigration, the economy and the war in Ukraine.

Until now, the right-wing opposition parties have been leading in the polls. The CDU has hovered around 30% support and AFD is trailing them with around 20%.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz'scenter-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is polling in third place with 15%, while their coalition partners, the Green Party, is coming in fourth with just over 13%.

