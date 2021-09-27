German election: How much money do Bundestag MPs get?

Being a parliamentarian is not a job like any other. Having a seat in the lower house of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, is considered a high public office — restricted, of course, by the four-year legislative period.

The Federal Constitutional Court has ruled that deputies may continue to work on the side during their time as members of parliament, but they are not meant to have much time for it.

German law states that the Bundestag mandate must be their main job. It is, of course, a lot easier for MPs who are self-employed lawyers, business consultants or tax advisers to continue to work on the side. But, for those who might be salaried police officers, teachers or administrative employees, it is basically impossible.

Article 48 of the German Basic Law stipulates that members of parliament are entitled to appropriate compensation that safeguards their independence. This means that parliamentarians must be paid enough to ensure that they do not need any other income. The salary of an ordinary judge in a federal supreme court is taken as the reference figure.

The so-called "parliamentary compensation" is redefined every year on July 1, and, currently, it is set at €10,012.89 ($11,840) per month, slightly less than in 2020. This income is, of course, subject to tax.

The expense allowance

Each MP also receives a tax-free lump-sum expense allowance, which is intended to cover all expenses incurred in carrying out the Bundestag mandate, including rent on their office space and staff.

An MP usually has two places of work: their Bundestag office in Berlin and their home constituency office, which both come with associated staff, who must also be paid. This allowance is adjusted every year to reflect the rising cost of living, and is currently €4,560.59 per month.

Throughout the year, there are at least 20 weeks when the Bundestag is in session and its members are required to be present. They are entitled to a furnished office, currently 54 square meters (580 square meters) in size, for themselves and their staff, including communication equipment. The MPs can use official vehicles to travel in the urban area of Berlin. In addition, they have a free yearly rail ticket and are reimbursed for domestic air travel costs, insofar as these are incurred when exercising their mandate.

In addition, members of parliament can spend a maximum of €12,000 per year on office supplies. This is not paid out up front, but can be used to order equipment such as laptops and cellphones, as well as writing utensils and IT equipment for the constituency office.

In 2009, the so-called Montblanc affair made headlines when more than 100 deputies ordered luxurious fountain and ballpoint pens to the tune of €68,000. As a consequence, the Bundestag president felt compelled to have the list of office supplies revised in 2010. Since then, luxury goods are no longer allowed.

Activists have been campaigning for more transparency on lobbyism

Extra income

In recent years, there has been much discussion about some parliamentarians' additional income, which must be declared to the Bundestag administration. In the last legislative period, a third of the members had to report extra earnings.

The Otto Brenner Foundation, part of the trade union IG Metall, found in a study that, in the most recent legislative period, it was mainly members of the FDP (62%) and the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) (43%) who were working on the side. Four members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and one member of the FDP parliamentary group reported additional incomes of over €1 million.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Glass dome The Reichstag dome, created by celebrated architect Sir Norman Foster, is a must-see for Berlin tourists. At the top, the view from a height of 40 meters (about 130 feet) stretches over the government quarter and Brandenburg Gate. The glass dome was the express wish of the Bundestag. The plenary hall sits just below, symbolically allowing the people to monitor their members of parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag lawn Whether relaxing, demonstrating or guerrilla knitting (photo), the lawn in front of the Reichstag provides plenty of room for ideas and signals to the elected members of parliament who shape German politics. Since 1999, the Reichstag Building in the center of Berlin has been the seat of the German Bundestag.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy A magnificent building for parliament The Reichstag has stood on the banks of the Spree since 1894. Architect Paul Wallot created this first German parliament building when there was still a monarchy: the emperor ruled, and deputies in parliament — the Reichstag — debated. At the behest of parliamentarians, the inscription "Dem deutschen Volke" ("For the German People") was emblazoned on the side of the building in 1916.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Democracy from the balcony The second window balcony to the left of the main portal became the real cradle of parliamentary democracy on November 9, 1918: it was here that Social Democrat politician Philipp Scheidemann proclaimed the republic when the German Empire collapsed.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Reichstag fire of 1933 The Reichstag Building burned down on February 27-28, 1933. Then Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler instrumentalized the fire to impose the Nazi dictatorship with terror and violence. Communist politician Marinus van der Lubbe was convicted of arson. From then on, the Reichstag Building stood empty. Only parts of the cellar were used by the Charite Clinic during World War II as a maternity ward.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Memorial to murdered deputies From afar, the row of upright, black cast-iron slabs in front of the Reichstag Building are reminiscent of the narrow grave slabs of Jewish cemeteries. If you take a closer look, Dieter Appelt's artwork reveals the names, dates and places of death of those Reichstag deputies who were murdered by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Graffiti by Russians The Reichstag is not only a symbol for the beginning, but also for the end of Nazi rule. Autographs and messages from Soviet soldiers who occupied the Reichstag on May 2, 1945 are still on the walls. As a sign of victory, they hoisted the red flag on the roof of the Reichstag. This marked the end of World War II in Berlin.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'People of this world, look at this city' This speech by Berlin Mayor Ernst Reuter in front of the ruins of the Reichstag Building, destroyed in the war, moved people. In 1948, Reuter appealed to the world not to surrender West Berlin to the Soviet Union. And he impressed the occupying Allied powers US, Great Britain and France. The result: the Berlin Airlift, which supplied West Berlin by plane for over a year.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy In the shadow of the Berlin Wall When the Berlin Wall went up in 1961, the Reichstag was located in West Berlin, right on the border. Just behind, a tarmac strip now marks the course of the wall. To the south, the Spree River formed the second border to East Berlin. People repeatedly used the river to try to flee to the West. Since the 1970s, white crosses near the Reichstag have been a reminder of those who died in the attempt.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification Following the opening of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989, the parliament building was once again in the center of Berlin. Four months later, excavators arrived to demolish the wall at the Reichstag. From October 2 to 3, 1990, hundreds of thousands of people euphorically celebrated German reunification in front of the Reichstag Building.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy 'Wrapped Reichstag' Ninety climbers, 100,000 square meters of silvery tarpaulins and 5 million enchanted visitors — the wrapping of the Reichstag Building in the summer of 1995 is considered the most spectacular work by artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude. From then on everything seemed possible, including the choice to once again make the Reichstag the seat of a democratically elected German parliament.

Reichstag in Berlin: Landmark and home to democracy Looking to the future During a four-year conversion period, architect Norman Foster gave the Reichstag Building not only a modern interior, but also its spectacular dome. The Reichstag has been Germany's official seat of parliament since September 1999. Here, members of parliament discuss and decide on the political future of Germany in the presence of thousands of visitors in the upper galleries. Author: Frederike Müller



Reform of transparency rules

Numerous scandals involving parliamentarians' supplementary incomes led to a revision of the legal requirements in 2021. In future, MPs will have to declare every cent of their additional incomes if it is more than €1,000 a month or €3,000 a year. Company shareholdings must be reported starting at 5%.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the so-called mask affair triggered outrage when it emerged that members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group had received commissions worth millions for arranging supplies of medical masks to federal and state ministries. As a consequence, MPs are no longer allowed to act as paid lobbyists in deals with the federal government or the Bundestag. Bundestag membership may also not be used for business purposes.

After a series of scandals, regulators have made changes to how deputies receive funds

Are members of parliament allowed to accept gifts?

Until the tightening of transparency rules, members of parliament were allowed to accept gifts without any restriction. However, this was subject to the proviso that gifts were not made in return for any "favor." Bribery and corruption have always been punishable.

What is new is that MPs are no longer allowed to accept monetary donations or to collect fees for speeches related to their work as MPs. Members of parliament are often on the road. If they receive gifts from guests, they may only keep them if they are worth no more than €200. More expensive gifts must either be handed over to the Bundestag president or may be kept in exchange for payment of the equivalent value to the federal treasury.

This article has been translated from German.

