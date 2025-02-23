German election: Friedrich Merz urges 'independence' from US

02/23/2025 February 23, 2025 'Germans have voted for change' — Thuringia Premier Voigt

Mario Voigt, who serves as the premier of the eastern state of Thuringia and belongs to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), welcomed his party's Sunday victory.

"Germans have voted for change and this is a good sign," Voigt said in an interview for DW.

"We feel that basically Germany has to turn around and take a different coalition," he said.

Voigt described the increase in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which nearly doubled its share of the vote to 19.8%, according to projected results, as "troubling."

The AfD is particularly strong in eastern German states such as Thuringia.

"I've always warned about what's going on in the East — eastern Germans feel the economic downturn much harder than in the West because they don't have such deep pockets and this is what we've seen," Voigt said.

"They want to see their real-time issues addressed and not ideological policies driven by the federal government. And this is what they have voted for," he argued.

Voigt governs Thuringia in coalition with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the left-wing populist Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

In Thuringia's state election in September, the AfD came out as the largest force in parliament, but could not form government due to a lack of willing coalition partners.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has also ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD at the federal level.