German election: Friedrich Merz urges 'independence' from US

At a Left Party event on the night of the Bundestag election, senior politician Gregor Gysi took to the stage amid deafening applause.

Barring a short hiatus, the 77-year-old has been in parliament since 1990. He is the longest-serving lawmaker in the Bundestag, having been a member of the German parliament for over 30 years running.

That means as the "Father of the House," he will make the opening speech when the new parliament meets for the first time. Gysi alone will get to decide the contents of that speech. And that’s something we can look forward to, as the Berlin-native has a reputation as one of the best orators in parliament.

The Left Party had hoped to use the popularity of Gysi and two other lawmakers to win enough direct votes from constituencies to enter the Bundestag without having to pass the 5% minimum threshold to secure representation. The party later surged in support in the run-up to the election and ultimately won some 8.5% of the vote, according to projections.