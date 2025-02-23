German election: Friedrich Merz urges 'independence' from US

02/23/2025 February 23, 2025 AfD's Weidel: 'Interim Chancellor Merz won't last four years without us'

Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) which is projected to have come a comfortable second with around 20% of the vote, sad the AfD is prepared to enter a coalition government.

But given that the CDU and other major parties have ruled out working with the AfD, a host at a post-election panel asked Weidel lf a vote for her party was a waste.

"No, not at all," replies Weidel. "The vote is clear: the German people want political change, they want a black and blue [CDU-AfD] coalition. If they want to rule that out, fair enough. But then it's a pyrrhic victory for the CDU and not a result which exudes confidence and trust."

Weidel claims that the CDU have effectively adopted most of the AfD's manifesto and says: "They're going to have to explain to their voters how they're going to implement those promises while working with left-wing parties. If they form a government with the SPD and Greens, then interim chancellor Merz won't last four years."

Conservative Merz denied any similarities between the CDU and AfD, insisting that the parties have "fundamental differences" on foreign policy, security, NATO, Europe and the Euro as a currency.

"You can stretch out your hand all you want, Frau Weidel," he says. "But I won't sacrifice 50 years of CDU legacy to appease a so-called alternative for Germany which wants the opposite of everything we want."