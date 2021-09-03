German election: Embattled CDU candidate Laschet presents his team for the future

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With just over three weeks to the election, the CDU's candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel has presented his "shadow cabinet." Will it help him turn around a recent drop in support?
Laschet's team for the future (l to r): Andreas Jung, Dorothee Baer, Peter Neumann, Karin Prien, Armin Laschet, Barbara Klepsch, Joe Chialo, Silvia Breher, Friedrich Merz
The center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party CSU have been seeing an unprecedented fall in opinion polls, before the general election on September 26.
The decline has been blamed largely on Armin Laschet,the top candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years in office.
The CDU's chairman, Laschet has come across as vague and indecisive, his campaign has been lackluster and marred by slip-ups.
In an event in Berlin that was televised live on Friday, a visibly nervous Laschet introduced a team of four men and four women: Terrorism expert Peter Neumann, CDU Vice President Silvia Breher, Schleswig-Holstein Education Minister Karin Prien, Deputy Parliamentary Group Leader Andreas Jung, music manager and Bundestag candidate Joe Chialo (CDU), Saxony's Education Minister Barbara Klepsch (CDU), and Digital State Minister Dorothee Bär (CSU).
Former CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz is the most prominent member. The former Blackwater CEO and old Merkel adversary threw his weight behind Laschet, who had beat Merz in the race for CDU chairman in January.
High-profile terrorism and security expert Peter Neumann is new to politics. In 2017, he also served as the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Special Representatives on Countering Violent Extremism. Neumann called Laschet a "politician who really listens, who is really interested in issues," he said. "And I really hope he will be the next German chancellor."
Music manager Joe Chialo was born in 1970 in Bonn as the son of a Tanzanian diplomat. In the 90s, he was a member of the Green Party. "I am not the token black guy," said Chialo in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper. During Friday's presentation, Chialo stressed his intention to promote arts and culture, a sector that has greatly suffered under the COVID restrictions.
Barbara Klepsch, a Dresden local politician, was named as the point person for the development of eastern Germany — the former communist GDR — a region that is lagging behind economically and is lacking equal representation in German politics as well as big business.
It was emphasized in the CDU/CSU that the team was not a shadow cabinet. Laschet has said repeatedly that he intended to focus on topics rather than personalities: Conservative family values, education, digitization, and the economy he identified as among the most important.
The presentation of the team comes at a time when the election campaign has entered what is referred to as the "hot phase." At the end of his presentation, Laschet showed his fighting spirit "I am keen to see the team the Social Democrats come up with," he said in reference to the center-left party that has taken the lead in polls.
Laschet made a reference also to a possible left-wing coalition of SPD, Greens, and the communist Left Party —a staple of all conservative election campaigns, that is regularly countered with accusations of fear-mongering.
But postal voting has already begun. And with an expected 50% of voters expected to opt for mail-in voting amid the COVID pandemic, it is unclear how much he will be able to turn things around.
Anton Hofreiter, leader of the Green Party parliamentary group was not impressed with the line-up. He spoke of "helpless actionism." Friedrich Merz, Hofreiter told the Rheinische Post newspaper, "stands for regression and an economic policy of the past century."
#Zukunftsteam quickly started trending on German media with commentators heaping scorn on the line-up they saw as out of touch with reality.
"How can a party that’s been in power for 16 years credibly speak of the need 'for more climate protection,”' 'innovation,' etc? Voters don’t have amnesia." wrote Matt Kartschnigg, political correspondent with POLITICO on Twitter.
