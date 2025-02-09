  1. Skip to content
German election: Chancellor Scholz debates CDU rival Merz

Published February 9, 2025last updated February 9, 2025

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the left-leaning SPD and his main rival Friedrich Merz from the conservative CSU/CDU bloc will be presenting their visions for the country's future. Follow DW for the latest.

What you need to know

The center-right CDU's Friedrich Merz and the center-left SPD's Olaf Scholz are facing off on Sunday evening in the first major debate two weeks ahead of the German Bundestag election.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is currently leading the polls with just under 30% support, followed by the populist AfD party with over 20%, and Scholz's SPD in third place with 16%.

DW is following the debate live to bring you the developments, reactions and fact-checking.

February 9, 2025

Day before debate: Merz pledges no AfD cooperation, Scholz expresses doubt

CSU leader and Bavarian State Governor Markus Söder, right, hands over a steering wheel reading the slogan 'Bringing Germany back on course' to Friedrich Merz, CDU candidate for chancellor and CDU federal chairman at a party convention of the CSU in Nuremberg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
Merz was in Nuremberg on Saturday for an election event with the Bavarian CSU and Markus SöderImage: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance

Merz spent his Saturday in Nuremberg in Bavaria for a CSU party conference ahead of the vote. 

He and Bavaria's state premier, Markus Söder, both pledged that the CDU/CSU would not cooperate with the AfD under any circumstances following the vote. 

Meanwhile, Scholz said that he no longer found these claims credible, given the recent attempt to change migration laws with support from AfD parliamentarians.

This also coincided with more public protests triggered in large part by Merz's flirtation with the anti-immigration party late in the campaign.

Read the full story here.

Cooperation with far-right angers protesters in Germany

February 9, 2025

When does the debate start?

The duel is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. German time (1915 GMT/UTC), or in 30 minutes' time. 

DW television channel is set to broadcast the debate live on air and on our YouTube channel. 

February 9, 2025

How German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became so unpopular

Sabine Kinkartz senior correspondent at DW's Analysis and Reports

Despite poor approval ratings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is running again as the Social Democrats' top candidate in the 2025 federal election.

Why did the German government lose support during his tenure?

Read more about how why Scholz's coalition government became so unpopular.

February 9, 2025

CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants the chancellery

Christoph Strack senior correspondent at DW's Analysis and Reports

Friedrich Merz, chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), hopes to succeed Scholz as Germany's next chancellor after the general election on February 23.

His center-right bloc (CDU/CSU) has long been leading comfortably in opinion polls at around 30%, making Merz the main challenger to Scholz and his center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

But his recent foray with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) triggered shock waves throughout the country, with protesters decrying the collaboration as an unprecedented violation of the post-war taboo of cooperating with the far right.

Read more about Merz's ambitions to be Germany's new chancellor here.

February 9, 2025

Welcome to our coverage of the Scholz-Merz debate

Mark Hallam with dpa, AFP | Darko Janjevic (editor)
German chancellor Olaf Scholz and CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz talking in the Bundestag
Scholz has previously served as vice-chancellor under Angela Merkel, but it remains to be seen if the SPD and CDU could form a coalition under Merz [FILE: June 2024]Image: Hannes P. Albert/dpa/picture alliance

We will be following the first major debate ahead of the February 23 election between the heads of the leading established parties, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU).

The CDU's Friedrich Merz is the current favorite to become the next chancellor of Germany. However, the conservatives are unlikely to get enough of a majority to form a government without the support of other parties.

Merz is facing off against Olaf Scholz, the current chancellor, who is hoping a late surge of support could keep him in the top job.

