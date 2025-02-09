German election: Chancellor Scholz debates CDU rival Merz
The center-right CDU's Friedrich Merz and the center-left SPD's Olaf Scholz are facing off on Sunday evening in the first major debate two weeks ahead of the German Bundestag election.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is currently leading the polls with just under 30% support, followed by the populist AfD party with over 20%, and Scholz's SPD in third place with 16%.
DW is following the debate live to bring you the developments, reactions and fact-checking.
Sluggish German economy next on the docket
Moderators moved on in the end to Germany's constant flirtation with mild recession in the past three years, asking Olaf Scholz if Germany was goint through deindustrialization.
"The mood is bad, I would agree," Scholz said. However, he disputed the deindustrialization argument.
The incumbent chancellor said inflation was down after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and an unsteady ship had been stabilized, but that more needed to be done going forward.
Merz disputed this, pointing to jobs and businesses relocating to other countries.
"And these jobs and money is gone for good, it's never going to return," Merz said. He argued Scholz's assessment had had "nothing to do with the reality."
Immigration and repatriation dominating opening phase
The debate moderator and the two lead candidates have focused the early stages of the debate on migration.
Some 15 minutes into the debate, the main issues under discussion have been either people entering or leaving Germany, or the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD).
Scholz called for Germany to build more "deportation centers."
He said that he had implemented such policies when he served as the mayor of Hamburg.
Scholz said that he "ensured that more people can be in detention custody," adding that "legal loopholes" had been closed.
Merz said that Scholz's arguments that he had implemented sufficient migration reforms was a "fairytale."
Merz says government too sluggish on irregular migration
Merz acknowledged that the Scholz government "has not stood idle" on tackling irregular migration.
However, he said that the numbers of deportations were still too low compared to the numbers of people illegally entering the country. Merz claimed the difference over the past three years constituted several times the population of Hanover.
Scholz, meanwhile, countered that "there have never been tougher laws" than those his coalition implemented in recent years, saying improved figures in January demonstrated this. The chancellor predicted that the reduced rates would continue through 2025.
Scholz opens questioning Merz's pledge to shun AfD
Chancellor Olaf Scholz was first asked about his doubts on Friedrich Merz's pledge to work with the far-right AfD.
Scholz said that this had become a concern of his in light of the attempted migration reform proposal in parliament.
Merz, meanwhile, reiterated his party would not cooperate with the AfD, saying they had major differences on core issues including NATO and the EU.
He also disputed the notion that last week's push to change the migration law with the AfD votes constituted "cooperation" with the party.
The Scholz-Merz debate starts
The two chancellor candidates have taken to the stage and the debate is underway. You can watch the DW stream in the window above.
Pyschologists warn against stigmatizing refugees
The election campaign in Germany has been influenced by several violent crimes in public places involving people who'd applied for asylum.
According to several polls, migration policy is the top concern or issue in voters' minds ahead of the vote.
Psychologists however warn that this focus in the public discourse is itself a risk for a cohort of people who often already suffered mental trauma while fleeing their homes.
Day before debate: Merz pledges no AfD cooperation, Scholz expresses doubt
Merz spent his Saturday in Nuremberg in Bavaria for a CSU party conference ahead of the vote.
He and Bavaria's state premier, Markus Söder, both pledged that the CDU/CSU would not cooperate with the AfD under any circumstances following the vote.
Meanwhile, Scholz said that he no longer found these claims credible, given the recent attempt to change migration laws with support from AfD parliamentarians.
This also coincided with more public protests triggered in large part by Merz's flirtation with the anti-immigration party late in the campaign.
When does the debate start?
The duel is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. German time (1915 GMT/UTC), or in 30 minutes' time.
The duel is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. German time (1915 GMT/UTC), or in 30 minutes' time.
How German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became so unpopular
Despite poor approval ratings, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is running again as the Social Democrats' top candidate in the 2025 federal election.
Why did the German government lose support during his tenure?
CDU leader Friedrich Merz wants the chancellery
Friedrich Merz, chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), hopes to succeed Scholz as Germany's next chancellor after the general election on February 23.
His center-right bloc (CDU/CSU) has long been leading comfortably in opinion polls at around 30%, making Merz the main challenger to Scholz and his center-left Social Democrats (SPD).
But his recent foray with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) triggered shock waves throughout the country, with protesters decrying the collaboration as an unprecedented violation of the post-war taboo of cooperating with the far right.
Welcome to our coverage of the Scholz-Merz debate
We will be following the first major debate ahead of the February 23 election between the heads of the leading established parties, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU).
The CDU's Friedrich Merz is the current favorite to become the next chancellor of Germany. However, the conservatives are unlikely to get enough of a majority to form a government without the support of other parties.
Merz is facing off against Olaf Scholz, the current chancellor, who is hoping a late surge of support could keep him in the top job.