German election: Chancellor Scholz debates CDU rival Merz

The center-right CDU's Friedrich Merz and the center-left SPD's Olaf Scholz are facing off on Sunday evening in the first major debate two weeks ahead of the German Bundestag election.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc is currently leading the polls with just under 30% support, followed by the populist AfD party with over 20%, and Scholz's SPD in third place with 16%.

DW is following the debate live to bring you the developments, reactions and fact-checking.