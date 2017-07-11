 German election: Chancellor candidates debated global security, foreign policy | News | DW | 26.06.2021

News

German election: Chancellor candidates debated global security, foreign policy

The three candidates Armin Laschet of the conservatives, the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz and the Greens' Annalena Baebock debated Germany's future role in the world.

Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz

One of these three candidates is set to take over from Angela Merkel after the September elections

The three candidates for German chancellor, Annalena Baerbock of the Greens, Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) took part in a debate on Saturday.

The event, titled "Beyond Westlessness: Germany's Role in the World," comes three months ahead of Germany's federal elections on September 26.

The debate, co-hosted by public broadcaster ARD and the Munich Security Conference, focused on the candidates' visions for Germany's future foreign and security policy.

Who are the candidates?

Armin Laschet (CDU): Elected head of the party earlier this year, Laschet is premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The CDU candidate is expected to continue a trajectory much in line with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens): A lawyer by training, Baerbock is a member of the Bundestag and has served as the Federal Co-Chairwoman of the Green Party since 2018. The Greens support environmental protection and social justice.

Olaf Scholz (SPD): Also a lawyer by training, Scholz has served in a variety of governmental positions, including currently as the finance minister. The SPD aligns itself with workers and social protections for the vulnerable.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Armin Laschet

    CDU chairman Armin Laschet, a staunch supporter of Angela Merkel, heads Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, famous for his belief in integration and compromise. But recently, his liberal non-interventionist instincts have led to him eating his words more than once during the coronavirus crisis.

  • Annalena Baerbock (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Annalena Baerbock

    At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been a Green Party co-chair since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing or ministerial experience and her occasional gaffes in interviews.

  • Olaf Scholz (Imago Images/R. Zensen)

    Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor?

    Olaf Scholz

    Plumbing new depths with each election, the SPD decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. Many in his party say the 62-year-old is unlikely to energize party activists and win their hearts.

    Author: Mark Hallam, Rina Goldenberg


The focus of Saturday's debate, "Beyond Westlessness," is an extension of the theme of "Westlessness," which was the title given to the last in-person event the preeminent security conference hosted in Munich just before the pandemic. At that time, the word was intended to encapsulate the notion of a West untethered from its historically unifying principles and values.

The debate was moderated by the Munich Security Conference chairman, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, and Tina Hassel, the head of the capital studio of ARD.

