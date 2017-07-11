German election: Chancellor candidates debate global security, foreign policy

The three candidates Armin Laschet of the conservatives, the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz and the Greens' Annalena Baebock are debating Germany's future role in the world.
The three candidates for German chancellor, Annalena Baerbock of the Greens, Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) are taking part in a debate on Saturday.
You can watch a livestream on DW's YouTube channel from 5:30 p.m. CET (1500 UTC/GMT).
The event, titled "Beyond Westlessness: Germany's Role in the World," comes three months ahead of Germany's federal elections on September 26.
The debate, co-hosted by public broadcaster ARD and the Munich Security Conference, is to focus on the candidates' visions for Germany's future foreign and security policy.
Armin Laschet (CDU): Elected head of the party earlier this year, Laschet is premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The CDU candidate is expected to continue a trajectory much in line with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Annalena Baerbock (Greens): A lawyer by training, Baerbock is a member of the Bundestag and has served as the Federal Co-Chairwoman of the Green Party since 2018. The Greens support environmental protection and social justice.
Olaf Scholz (SPD): Also a lawyer by training, Scholz has served in a variety of governmental positions, including currently as the finance minister. The SPD aligns itself with workers and social protections for the vulnerable.
The focus of Saturday's debate, "Beyond Westlessness," is an extension of the theme of "Westlessness," which was the title given to the last in-person event the preeminent security conference hosted in Munich just before the pandemic. At that time, the word was intended to encapsulate the notion of a West untethered from its historically unifying principles and values.
The debate will be moderated by the Munich Security Conference chairman, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, and Tina Hassel, the head of the capital studio of ARD.