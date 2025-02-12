German election: Border controls extended for 6 months

Center-left Social Democratic Party Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to Twitter on his personal account on Wednesday, to defend himself against allegations of racism from some Christian Democrats (CDU), after he criticized a Black member of the conservative opposition party.

The squabble dates backs to comments made to a journalist 10 days ago at a birthday party. Why it took so long to come to light is not clear.

What happened?

Scholz had been criticizing conservatives, saying too few had spoken out against chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz's bid to change migration laws with support from far-right AfD votes in the Bundestag parliament.

He told a journalist, in reference to the Berlin state government's minister for culture, Joe Chialo, that "every party has its fools" or "jesters," using the term from the Middle Ages.

One prominent Christian Democrat, Julia Klöckner, alleged that Scholz saying this, and calling Chialo a "fig leaf" in a party that he claims is sliding too far to the right, even constituted "racism."

Headline writers in the German press promptly leapt on this choice of words.

How did Scholz respond?

Scholz laid out his side of the story in a lengthy post on X.

He said the term he'd used describing Chialo "has no linguistic racial connotations and also was not meant as such by me." He called the allegation of racism "absurd and artificially constructed."

And how did Merz respond?

His CDU rival Merz responded just a few minutes later, but did not directly address the racism question.

Merz did say Scholz's comments on Chialo "leave me almost speechless."

"This is the chancellor, who always demands respect, but apparently only for himself," Merz said.

He said Scholz's comments "have not made the matter better," and asked whether Scholz might admit a mistake or apologize.