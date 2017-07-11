German election 2021: Tough talks ahead in race to replace Merkel — live updates

The Social Democrats (SPD) have emerged as the strongest party with 25.7% of the vote, according to preliminary results

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc was not far behind with 24.1%

The Green Party had its biggest jump and best showing with nearly 15% support

Both the conservatives and the SPD have claimed the mandate to form a coalition as the senior partner

Last updated at 06:10 GMT/UTC

Watch live — Germany takes stock the day after

Germany is waking up after an uncertain election night. While the preliminary results are now in, it's still not yet clear who will be filling Angela Merkel's shoes. One thing, however, is certain — tough coalition talks are ahead, and they all start today.

DW has live TV coverage of the latest developments on coalition talks and what experts are saying. You can watch it live on this page, or on your TV. It is also available live on YouTube.

What to expect Monday

The top brass for all parties in the Bundestag will be meeting today, with press conferences expected throughout the morning and early afternoon. The SPD is scheduled to address reporters at 11:00 local time (9:00 UTC), and CDU leaders will speak about one hour later. The main topic of discussion today amongst the strongest four parties – the CDU, SPD, Greens, and FPD – is likely to be their party’s role in Germany’s possible future coalition government.

Complicated coalition talks ahead

Despite the SPD's stronger showing, CDU chief Armin Laschet has also indicated his desire to form a government, saying "the voters have given us the job to do. We'll have to find commonalities probably between three political parties."

With the German vote extremely fractured, there could be weeks or even months of messy coalition negotiations ahead. After the last federal election in 2017, it took six months to form a government after the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) walked out of talks with the CDU and the Green Party after a month. This resulted in a second four years of the so-called "grand coalition" of the CDU and SPD.

While another grand coalition of the two biggest parties is mathematically possible, both parties have appeared unenthusiastic about the prospect. The FDP and the Greens have signaled that they see themselves at kingmakers in a possible future government, but would need to hear what the CDU and SPD are offering first.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, co-chair of the SPD, appeared to cast doubt on a possible coalition between his party, the FDP, and the Greens on Monday morning. He told Deutschlandfunk radio that "the FDP wants dramatic tax cuts, they don't want to take out loans but they also want to invest. That's voodoo economics, it doesn't work." He added that he could not forsee that vision coalescing with that of the Greens in particular.

Click here for more on Germany's possible coalition governments.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



SPD edges out conservatives, Greens surge

After a long election night, the SPD appeared to have come out ahead of the conservative bloc of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU. With 25.7% percent support, it was the SPD's first victory over the CDU since Merkel took over in 2005.

However, not only was the victory slight — the CDU reached 24.1% — it is a far cry from the results of decades past, when either of Germany's two biggest parties easily captured over 40%.

Despite this, the SPD's chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz accepted the result warmly, saying "we have what it takes to govern a country." He promised to take a stronger stance against climate change and to modernize German industry should he become leader.

Despite falling somewhat in the polls over the summer, the Green Party scored a historically strong 14.8%. Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock welcomed the result as a likely sign they will join the next German government as junior coalition partners.

es/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)