Germany votes: Exit polls suggest election is too close to call

Exit polls are in for Germany's 2021 federal election, with the center-right Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party (CDU/CSU) neck-and-neck with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on 25%.

The environmentalist Greens were in third position on 15%. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) were both on 11%, with the socialist Left party on 5%.

The projections suggest the center-left parties were the biggest winners of the election. The SPD gained 4.5% compared to their result in the last federal election in 2017, while the Greens were up over 6%.

The conservative bloc suffered heavy losses as the Angela Merkel era comes to an end. They were down by almost 8% on the previous election and are facing what could be their worst result ever.

What this means

In such a tight race, coalition possibilities remain unclear.

According to these projections, one option is a continuation of the "grand coalition" of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD that has ruled Germany since 2013.

Other options could see a three-way coalition between the CDU/CSU, the Greens and the FDP.

Alternatively, the SPD could also seek to partner up with the Greens and the FDP.

The election of Germany's new chancellor by the Bundestag won't take place until a governing coalition has been formed. This could take months.

In the meantime, Angela Merkel will remain in office in a caretaker role.

What the parties are saying

The general secretary of the Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, says his party "is back again" following the release of exit polls that put the SPD in a dead heat with Merkel's conservatives.

"The SPD has the mandate to govern," he told public broadcaster ZDF. "We want [SPD chancellor candidate] Olaf Scholz to be chancellor."

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak told public broadcaster ARD there was the "possibility of a future coalition" of his conservative bloc, the Greens and the FDP.

"It's going to be another long election night," he added.

Greens federal political director Michael Kellner, meanwhile, expressed disappointment for his party's performance.

"We have clearly made gains," he told ZDF. "But it is difficult for me to be really happy about this increase."

He congratulated the SPD "on a great electoral success" and called the CDU's performance "historically bad."

How does the election work?

The German electoral system produces coalition governments. It seeks to unite the principles of majority rule and proportional representation. Each voter casts two ballots. The first is for what is called a "direct" candidate from their constituency and the second is for a political party.

Any party that gets more than 5% of the votes is guaranteed a place in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag. This ensures that both big and small parties are represented, but has led to the legislature becoming the second-biggest in the world with a possible 900 seats this time around.

The reason is Germany's complicated electoral law, and the mandates for the "overhang" seats (Überhangmandate) and compensation "leveling" seats (Ausgleichsmandate) that assure the composition of the Bundestag will be proportionate to the actual votes for the parties.

How long will it take to form a coalition?

The process of forming could take weeks, or even months.

Coalition negotiations in 2017 were the longest in German history, leaving the country without a government for almost six months. This is because the FDP walked out of talks between the CDU and the Green party after a month of negotiations. For the last eight years, the two biggest parties, the CDU and the SPD, have governed together with Angela Merkel as chancellor.

It remains to be seen if the process will go quicker this time — especially if the political priorities of the partners are more closely aligned.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



How is the chancellor chosen?

The parties put forward their candidate ahead of the election campaign. Once a new government is in place, the German president nominates a chancellor to be elected by the Bundestag. This is typically the main candidate from the senior coalition partner in the newly-formed government.

To be elected, the chancellor candidate needs an absolute majority from lawmakers. So far, all chancellors, including Merkel, have been elected in the first round.

Can an election be contested?

In Germany, any eligible voter can contest elections. They must send a written formal objection to the election review commission with the Bundestag in Berlin within two months of election day.

This commission processes all submissions. A decision is made on each individual challenge, and each objector receives feedback from the Bundestag. The entire procedure can take up to one year.

To invalidate the results of a Bundestag election, an objection must meet two requirements. Firstly, there must be an electoral error that violates the Federal Election Act, the Federal Election Code, or the Constitution. Secondly, the reported electoral error would have to have an impact on the distribution of seats in the Bundestag.

Objectors can also contest the findings of the election review commission and go all the way to the Federal Constitutional Court.

A German national vote has never been declared invalid.