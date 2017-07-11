German election 2021: Polls open in race to succeed Angela Merkel — live updates

The vote will decide who becomes Germany's next chancellor when Angela Merkel steps down

Last updated at 0615 GMT/UTC

Who are the candidates to succeed Angela Merkel?

There are three candidates seen as having a genuine chance:

Annalena Baerbock is the lead candidate for the Greens, with a focus on the environment. Following the Greens surge in polls earlier this year, they may become a kingmaker in coalition talks. Baerbock has been joint leader of the party, alongside Robert Habeck, since 2018. Although she has little government experience, media pundits praised her strong performances in TV debates.

Armin Laschet represents Angela Merkel's conservative CDU and has led the party since earlier this year, following an internal power struggle. A long negotiation with Markus Söder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, over who would take the role of chancellor candidate delayed his campaign start. He suffered in the polls following some high-profile public faux-pas, scandals, and criticism.

Olaf Scholz serves as finance minister and Angela Merkel's vice chancellor. He is the lead candidate of the Social Democrats, currently the junior partners in the governing coalition. The former Mayor of Hamburg is the only main candidate who is not a party chair. He has enjoyed a surge of popularity in the polls in the run-up to the election and was seen as the winner of the final TV debate. He has also been plagued by his own share of scandals in his position as finance minister.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Annalena Baerbock (Greens) At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been co-chair of the Greens since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a good grasp of detail. Her opponents point to her lack of governing experience.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Armin Laschet (CDU) Armin Laschet is the national party chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and serves as premier of Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, who is famous for his belief in integration and compromise. But, recently, his liberal noninterventionist instincts have led to him eating his words more than once during the coronavirus pandemic.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD) Plumbing new depths with each election, the Social Democrats (SPD) decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. The 62-year-old surprised his followers with his good showing in the polls.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Christian Lindner (FDP) The 42-year-old media-savvy Christian Lindner joined the Free Democrats (FDP) at the age of just 16 and has headed the party since 2013. The reserve officer and son of a teacher comes from North Rhine-Westphalia and studied political science. He hopes to join a ruling coalition after the September election, and the conservative CDU/CSU is his declared preference.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Janine Wissler and Dietmar Bartsch (Left) 63-year-old Dietmar Bartsch and 40-year-old Janine Wissler complement each other. Bartsch is from East Germany, a pragmatist who has led his parliamentary party since 2015. Far-left Wisseler hails from western Germany and has been the party's co-chair since February. She represents the Left's more radical positions, such as the immediate end to military missions abroad and all weapons exports.

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla (AfD) Co-chair Tino Chrupalla, 46, joined the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The painter and decorator from Saxony has been an MP since 2017 and backs the extreme-right wing, but urges moderate campaign language. Alice Weidel, a 42-year-old economist, is the co-head of the AfD in the Bundestag and one of the party's best-known faces. Author: Rina Goldenberg



Polls open across Germany

Hello and welcome to our live updates on election day in Germany, with three candidates for chancellor in the running to succeed Angela Merkel.

Polls open at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT/UTC) and stay open until 6 p.m., when first official exit polls (usually a reliable indicator of the final results) are expected. We'll be keeping you up to date throughout.

Roughly 60.4 million people in Germany are eligible to vote, though it's unlikely all of them will be rushing to polling stations on Sunday. There's every chance, given the coronavirus pandemic, that more will have voted by mail in advance than ever before.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a senior Social Democrat once upon a time but neutral in his current role as Germany's president, issued an appeal to all voters in a guest commentary for the Sunday edition of mass-circulation newspaper Bild.

"Every vote counts, your vote counts. So I ask you, go and vote today! Whoever takes part will be heard, whoever doesn't vote lets others decide for them," Steinmeier wrote.

Judging by the opinion polls, every vote really could count in this election. The results appear wide open with little certainty over which party might emerge on top, let alone what coalitions might eventually be possible after the votes are in.

