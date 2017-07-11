German election 2021: Polls open in race to succeed Angela Merkel — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Polls have already opened in Germany as voters choose a new parliament. The outcome will determine who gets to replace Angela Merkel after almost 16 years as chancellor. Follow DW for live updates.
Three challengers are hoping to become chancellor, with the polls pointing to a close race and perhaps difficult coalition negotiations thereafter
As well as changes to the lower house of parliament the Bundestag, voting on Sunday will also affect the composition of the upper house — but only slightly.
The composition of the Bundesrat is decided by the regional elections in each German state, and there are two of these today.
One is in the capital, Berlin, while the other is in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The composition of the rest of the house will not change until the next set of state elections.
The vote for the Berlin's House of Representatives will also determine who succeeds Michael Müller as the city's next mayor.
Voters in Berlin will also get to have a say in a referendum on the takeover of large housing corporations.
DW's Jared Reed has been at a polling station in central Berlin to find out what was on voters' minds. The environment was the big issue here.
The German electoral system produces coalition governments. It seeks to unite the principles of majority rule and proportional representation. Each voter casts two ballots. The first is for what is called a "direct" candidate from their constituency and the second is for a political party.
Any party that gets more than 5% of the votes is guaranteed a place in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.
The 5% system ensures that both big and small parties are represented, but it has led to the legislature becoming the
second-biggest in the world with a possible 900 seats this time around.
The reason is the complicated German electoral law, and the mandates for the "overhang" seats (Überhangmandate) and compensation "leveling" seats (Ausgleichsmandate) that assure the composition of the Bundestag will be proportionate to the actual votes for the parties.
As Angela Merkel's conservatives slipped behind and the center-left Social Democrats, the chancellor was forced to break her pledge not to get involved in the election campaign. The CDU's Armin Laschet has played on fears of a swing to the left in his campaigning, and the gap narrowed in the final stretch.
The SPD's Olaf Scholz is eager to hold on to his lead, seeking to convince voters that he is the most credible successor to Merkel.
Meanwhile, the Greens are appealing to voters on the theme of climate change, but face the challenge of attracting older voters.
DW went to see how the parties were responding to polling ahead of the big day.
There are three candidates seen as having a genuine chance:
Annalena Baerbock is the lead candidate for the Greens, with a focus on the environment. Following the Greens surge in polls earlier this year, they may become a kingmaker in coalition talks. Baerbock has been joint leader of the party, alongside Robert Habeck, since 2018. Although she has little government experience, media pundits praised her strong performances in TV debates.
Armin Laschet represents Angela Merkel's conservative CDU and has led the party since earlier this year, following an internal power struggle. A long negotiation with Markus Söder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, over who would take the role of chancellor candidate delayed his campaign start. He suffered in the polls following some high-profile public faux-pas, scandals, and criticism.
Olaf Scholz serves as finance minister and Angela Merkel's vice chancellor. He is the lead candidate of the Social Democrats, currently the junior partners in the governing coalition. The former Mayor of Hamburg is the only main candidate who is not a party chair. He has enjoyed a surge of popularity in the polls in the run-up to the election and was seen as the winner of the final TV debate. He has also been plagued by his own share of scandals in his position as finance minister.
Hello and welcome to our live updates on election day in Germany, with three candidates for chancellor in the running to succeed Angela Merkel.
Polls open at 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT/UTC) and stay open until 6 p.m., when first official exit polls (usually a reliable indicator of the final results) are expected. We'll be keeping you up to date throughout.
Roughly 60.4 million people in Germany are eligible to vote, though it's unlikely all of them will be rushing to polling stations on Sunday. There's every chance, given the coronavirus pandemic, that more will have voted by mail in advance than ever before.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a senior Social Democrat once upon a time but neutral in his current role as Germany's president, issued an appeal to all voters in a guest commentary for the Sunday edition of mass-circulation newspaper Bild.
"Every vote counts, your vote counts. So I ask you, go and vote today! Whoever takes part will be heard, whoever doesn't vote lets others decide for them," Steinmeier wrote.
Judging by the opinion polls, every vote really could count in this election. The results appear wide open with little certainty over which party might emerge on top, let alone what coalitions might eventually be possible after the votes are in.
For more on what coalitions are possible, check out our gallery below for all the options:
Merkel won't just be leaving as chancellor of Germany. She'll also be handing over an important role in international politics. Here, foreign correspondents look back on Merkel's 16 years as chancellor.
