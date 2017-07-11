German election: Discord grows in Merkel's CDU after historic low result — live updates

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Conservative lawmakers are growing louder in their critiques of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who has stuck by his determination to try and form a government. DW has the latest.
Last updated at 06:30 GMT/UTC
Members of the top four parties are set to hold closed-door meetings, with press statements expected later in the day. Representatives from the Green Party and the FDP are expected to meet to try and find common ground between their disparate visions for Germany's future.
The conservative bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, is taking stock after suffering its worst federal election outcome since the party's founding in 1945.
Much of the blame has been laid at the feet of Armin Laschet, whose campaign was marred by gaffes and a perceived lack of Merkel's trustworthy and competent persona. Despite this, Laschet announced on Monday that he would still try to form a government with himself as chancellor, a move some CDU members are becoming increasingly impatient with.
"We should humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, with modesty and composure," said Hesse's State Premier Volker Bouffier, a CDU member.
Tilman Kuban, the head of the CDU's youth organization, echoed Bouffier's sentiments, saying "we have no mandate to govern. We lost the election. Period."
es/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)