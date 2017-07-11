German election: Discord grows in Merkel's CDU after historic low result — live updates

The conservative bloc led by the Christian Democrats (CDU) logged its lowest-ever result in Sunday's federal election

Despite the Social Democrats' (SPD) narrow win, CDU leader Armin Laschet said he would also try to form a government

The third- and fourth-place parties, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), have already begun coalition talks to decide whether they will form an alliance with the SPD or CDU

SPD leader Olaf Scholz has declared that as the winner of the election, only his party has a mandate to form a government

What to expect on Tuesday

Members of the top four parties are set to hold closed-door meetings, with press statements expected later in the day. Representatives from the Green Party and the FDP are expected to meet to try and find common ground between their disparate visions for Germany's future.

CDU voices discontent with Laschet

The conservative bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, is taking stock after suffering its worst federal election outcome since the party's founding in 1945.

Much of the blame has been laid at the feet of Armin Laschet, whose campaign was marred by gaffes and a perceived lack of Merkel's trustworthy and competent persona. Despite this, Laschet announced on Monday that he would still try to form a government with himself as chancellor, a move some CDU members are becoming increasingly impatient with.

"We should humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, with modesty and composure," said Hesse's State Premier Volker Bouffier, a CDU member.

Tilman Kuban, the head of the CDU's youth organization, echoed Bouffier's sentiments, saying "we have no mandate to govern. We lost the election. Period."

The CDU was clearly not united in this thinking, however, as Hamburg's party chief Christop Ploss told public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday morning that it was important to at least try to form a coalition with the Greens and FDP.

"We don't know if we will be in the government or in the opposition," he said, "but a representative is being chosen now to lead exploratory coalition talks."

