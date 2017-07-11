German election: Discord grows in Merkel's CDU after historic low result — live updates

The conservative bloc led by the Christian Democrats (CDU) logged its lowest-ever result in Sunday's federal election

Despite the Social Democrats' (SPD) narrow win, CDU leader Armin Laschet said he would also try to form a government

The third- and fourth-place parties, the Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), have already begun coalition talks to decide whether they will form an alliance with the SPD or CDU

SPD leader Olaf Scholz has declared that as the winner of the election, only his party has a mandate to form a government

Last updated at 08:26 GMT/UTC

Poll: Most Germans against Laschet chancellorship

A survey carried out by the research firm Civey for the Ausburger Allegemeine newspaper found that 71% of respondents thought it was wrong for the CDU to form a government when the vote tallies showed that they had lost support and come in second place.

Only 55% of CDU voters stood behind leader Armin Laschet, the study found.

A similar poll carried out by the conservative tabloid Bild found that 58% of respondents did not think the CDU had a mandate to govern.

Greens: 'The conservatives lost, the direction is clear'

The Greens' parliamentary spokesperson, Lisa Badum, believes her party can take heart from both the improvement on their result in 2017 and that they gained a large share of the younger vote, "whereas the conservatives lost this election, so for me the direction is quite clear," she told DW.

"What we have seen with the election is a clear mandate for tackling the climate crisis," she said. "We gained nearly 6% [on 2017] and our main topic was climate protection. Especially the younger generation, they voted for us, so I think it's quite clear people want something to go forward."

Badum said it was important that the next government improve upon the record of the previous as she looked toward coalition talks.

"We had a failure in climate politics in the last years of the grand coalition," she said. "That's why we want a change [...] that's why the Greens are so important in government. Every party, except the AfD, addressed the topic of climate protection, so every party has to deliver now."

SPD speeds out of the gate

As if trying to head off any attempts by the CDU to begin coalition talks, the center-left SPD said on Tuesday that it would be ready to start negotiations with the Greens and FDP as soon as this week.

"We have invited them to begin coalition discussions," said Rolf Mützenich, the SPD's parliamentary chair, "already this week, if they wish."

He added that the Social Democrats "are ready for not just speedy, but also open discussions. If there are problems [between the parties], they will be solved on the way."

During Germany's last election in 2017, coalition talks lasted nearly six months. The SPD initially appeared ready to take its time, with Olaf Scholz calling a promise to have a government before Christmas "absurd."

However, he did a quick about-face after the CDU also claimed a mandate to form a government, saying that the Christmas deadline could be met.

What to expect on Tuesday

Members of the top four parties are set to hold closed-door meetings, with press statements expected later in the day. Representatives from the Green Party and the FDP are expected to meet to try and find common ground between their disparate visions for Germany's future.

CDU voices discontent with Laschet

The conservative bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, is taking stock after suffering its worst federal election outcome since the party's founding in 1945.

Much of the blame has been laid at the feet of Armin Laschet, whose campaign was marred by gaffes and a perceived lack of Merkel's trustworthy and competent persona. Despite this, Laschet announced on Monday that he would still try to form a government with himself as chancellor, a move some CDU members are becoming increasingly impatient with.

"We should humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, with modesty and composure," said Hesse's State Premier Volker Bouffier, a CDU member.

Tilman Kuban, the head of the CDU's youth organization, echoed Bouffier's sentiments, saying "we have no mandate to govern. We lost the election. Period."

The CDU was clearly not united in this thinking, however, as Hamburg's party chief Christop Ploss told public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday morning that it was important to at least try to form a coalition with the Greens and FDP.

"We don't know if we will be in the government or in the opposition," he said, "but a representative is being chosen now to lead exploratory coalition talks."

es, jsi/rs (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)