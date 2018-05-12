Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

German election 2017

60 million people are eligible to vote in Germany's general election for the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on September 24, 2017.

The "Bundestag" is Germany's main legislative body. Its over 600 members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting. Here you can find an automatic compilation in chronological order of DW content related to this year's Bundestag election.

23.03.2018, Bayern, München: Markus Söder, Ministerpräsident von Bayern (CSU), spricht nach der erste Sitzung seines neuen Kabinetts auf einer anschließenden Pressekonferenz. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

CSU labels far-right AfD 'un-Bavarian' as heated state election campaign starts early 12.05.2018

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder has launched a war of words with Germany's far-right AfD. Bavaria's Christian Social Union is vying to win back voters ahead of October's state election.
06.05.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Freiburg: Der neu gewählte Oberbürgermeister Martin Horn (parteilos) geht nach einer Attacke zu einem Rettungswagen und hält sich einen Eisbeutel an das Gesicht. Nach Angaben der Polizei wurde der Täter festgenommen. Foto: Patrick Seeger/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Freiburg's new mayor Martin Horn attacked after election win 06.05.2018

The newly-elected mayor of the German city of Freiburg, Martin Horn, has been attacked while celebrating his victory. But the political upstart took it in his stride, saying: "I won't let it get me down."
A crucifix on the wall is pictured on a wall in the courtroom before proceedings are resumed in the trial of Beate Zschaepe and four others involving neo-Nazi racist murders, in Munich May 14, 2013. The trial against a previously unknown neo-Nazi cell, the National Socialist Underground (NSU), which is accused of murdering nine Turkish and Greek immigrants and a policewoman from 2000 to 2007, resumed on Tuesday. The focus of the trial is 38-year-old woman, Beate Zschaepe, who is accused of being an NSU founder member and faces charges of complicity in the murders, two bombings in Cologne and 15 bank robberies. Four suspected male accomplices are also on trial. The existence of the NSU emerged in November 2011 after Uwe Boehnhardt and Uwe Mundlos of the NSU were found dead in a burnt-out mobile home and the third Zschaepe, gave herself in to police. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: CRIME LAW)

Opinion: Bavaria's decision to hang crosses in state buildings is appalling 06.05.2018

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder wants to hang crosses on Bavaria's state buildings. The sole purpose of this decision is to exclude non-Christians in the upcoming state election campaign, says DW's Christoph Strack.
15.03.2017 CANAKKALE, TURKEY - MARCH 15: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during his visit to Canakkale Chamber Of Commerce And Industry in Canakkale, Turkey on March 15, 2017. Cem Ozdel / Anadolu Agency |

German lawmakers slam Turkish foreign minister's Solingen trip 24.04.2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu plans to join a ceremony to commemorate a racist attack that occurred 25 years ago in Solingen. German politicians warn that the appearance could be used as a campaign event.
04.03.2018, Berlin: Andrea Nahles, SPD-Fraktionsvorsitzende im Bundestag, freut sich nachdem das Ergebnis des SPD-Mitgliedervotums in der SPD-Zentrale verkündet wurde. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Andrea Nahles to become first female head of Germany's SPD 20.04.2018

Germany's oldest party is set to elect its first female leader. Despite opinion poll skepticism, lead candidate Andrea Nahles is confident she can turn the Social Democrats' ailing electoral fortunes around.
CDU-App für den Haustürwahlkampf Copyright: DW-Eigendreh

Deutsche Post defends voter-microtargeting data practice 02.04.2018

Deutsche Post has denied selling personal data to political parties, insisting that it follows data protection laws. The Bild newspaper had made the claims on Sunday, implicating two major parties: the CDU and the FDP.
Aygul Kilic, FDP-Werbung bei Facebook © Facebook - Aygul Kilic

Germany: FDP defends Muslim candidate Aygül Kilic after hijab poster sparks right-wing 'hate' online 29.03.2018

Aygül Kilic was a little-known candidate for the Free Democrats until her electoral poster ignited an online controversy. One of Kilic's party colleagues says those vilifying her for wearing a hijab should "go to hell."
Ministerpraesident Dr. Markus Soeder hat heute mit Zustimmung des Bayerischen Landtages folgende Mitglieder seines neuen Kabinetts berufen: ¥ Leiter der Staatskanzlei und Staatsminister für Bundesangelegenheiten: Dr. Florian Herrmann, MdL ¥ Staatsminister für Digitales, Medien und Europa: Georg Eisenreich, MdL ¥ Staatsminister des Innern und für Integration: Joachim Herrmann, MdL ¥ Staatsministerin für Wohnen, Bau und Verkehr: Ilse Aigner, MdL ¥ Staatsminister der Justiz: Prof. Dr. Winfried Bausback, MdL ¥ Staatsminister für Unterricht und Kultus: Bernd Sibler, MdL ¥ Staatsministerin für Wissenschaft und Kunst: Prof. Dr. Marion Kiechle ¥ Staatsminister der Finanzen, für Landesentwicklung und Heimat: Albert Fueracker, MdL ¥ Staatsminister für Wirtschaft, Energie und Technologie: Franz Josef Pschierer, MdL ¥ Staatsminister für Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz: Dr. Marcel Huber, MdL ¥ Staatsministerin für Ernaehrung, Landwirtschaft und Forsten: Michaela Kaniber, MdL ¥ Staatsministerin für Familie, Arbeit und Soziales: Kerstin Schreyer, MdL ¥ Staatsministerin für Gesundheit und Pflege: Melanie Huml, MdL. Kabinettsmitglieder,Gruppenfoto. Kabinett Soeder/Aushaendigung Ernennungsurkunde,Ernennungsurkunden im Prinz Carl Palais am 21.03.2018, | Verwendung weltweit

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder shakes up cabinet, ousts elders 21.03.2018

A Cabinet shake-up, including the removal of five ministers, has jolted Bavaria under its new premier, Markus Söder. His predecessor, Horst Seehofer, is interior minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.
28.10.2017+++Dresden, Deutschland+++ Polizisten sichern am 28.10.2017 eine Kundgebung der Pegida-Bewegung auf dem Theaterplatz in Dresden (Sachsen). Die islamfeindliche Bewegung feiert in Dresden ihren dritten Geburtstag. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German, French far-right voters felt abandoned, study finds 17.03.2018

Feeling abandoned by government prompted some in downcast German and French regions to vote far right in 2017, researchers say. Anti-migrant, anti-Islam or anti-Europe election slogans hardly figured in their decisions.
Dinkelsbühl, Kinderzeche, Zunftreigen, Franken, Bayern, Landkreis Ansbach, Mittelfranken PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 1077105653 Dinkelsbühl Children mine Franken Bavaria County Ansbach Mittelfranken PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 1077105653

Germany: Is Bavaria set for an anti-Merkel conservative swing? 15.03.2018

The right wing in southern and eastern Germany often accuses Angela Merkel of betraying conservative values — a potentially big problem for the chancellor. DW went to Ansbach in Bavaria to test the political winds.
14.03.2018+++ German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her certificate of appointment next to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after being re-elected as chancellor, during a ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Opinion: Germany's government needs to 'win back lost trust' 14.03.2018

It has been the longest period in modern German history between a national vote and the election of a chancellor. The country's president has seen off the new government with words of caution, says DW's Christoph Strack.
14.03.2018+++ German Chancellor Angela Merkel is offered flowers after she was re-elected during a session for the election of the German Chancellor at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on March 14, 2018 in Berlin. Angela Merkel, head of the Christian Democratic Party CDU starts her fourth term as German chancellor, capping months of political uncertainty as she bartered with her rivals of the SPD to help govern Europe's top economy in a grand coalition. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Angela Merkel elected to fourth term as German chancellor 14.03.2018

Germany's parliament has confirmed Angela Merkel as the country's next leader. The conservative Merkel will govern in a grand coalition with the Social Democrats. But the vote margin was very tight - a mere 9 votes.
Auge von einer Frau in Nahaufnahme, Computer Zahlenreihe mit FACEBOOK Logo im Auge, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit

Far-right trolls active on social media before German election: research 21.02.2018

Two new studies have revealed how small groups of far-right activists spread hate speech before Germany's election last year. Their highly organized approach and hierarchical structure reportedly amplified the effect.
BOCHUM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Minister of Work and Social Issues Andrea Nahles (SPD) speaks during a protest against the recently announced fusion of ThyssenKrupp with steelmaker Tata Steel on September 22, 2017 in Bochum, Germany. The two companies anticipate each shedding 2,000 jobs and saving EUR 600 million, though workers fear the actual number of layoffs will be substantially higher. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images,)

Andrea Nahles would take the reins of a troubled SPD 13.02.2018

Former Labor Minister Andrea Nahles looks set to be the first woman to head Germany's Social Democrats. SPD members are hoping that she can help reinvent the party within its new grand coalition government.
Cem Özdemir, und Simone Peter, die scheidenden Bundesvorsitzenden, umarmen sich am 26.01.2018 bei der außerordentlichen Bundesdelegiertenkonferenz von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Im Mittelpunkt des zweitägigen Parteitags stehen die Wahlen des neuen Bundesvorstands und des Parteirats der Grünen. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Greens say goodbye to co-chairs Cem Özdemir, Simone Peter ahead of party leadership vote 26.01.2018

Cem Özdemir led the party as co-chair for more than nine years and was the top candidate in the 2017 election. Delegates at the party convention in Hanover are set to elect fresh faces on Saturday.
Politik; Skandal; x0x; xsk; 2014; quer; premiumd; Symbolfoto; Symbolfotos; Symbolbild; Symbolbilder; Politikskandal; Politikskandale; Skandale; Affäre; Affären; Edathy; Politaffäre; Politaffären; Polit-Affäre; Polit-Affären; deutscher; deutsche; Politiker; Causa; Fall; Fälle; Namen; beschriftet; beschriftete; Kugelschreiber; Schreiber; CDU; SPD; Partei; Parteien; Parteienstreit; Große; Koalition; Bruch; Brüche; Streit; Koalitionsstreit; Koalitionskrise; Krise; Krisen; Regierungskrise; Parteienkrise; Logo; Logos; Parteilogo; Bundesadler; gebrochener; Risse; Riss; zerbrochener

Opinion: German coalition talks, a tale of success and reluctance 12.01.2018

The CDU/CSU and the SPD can get along. But they don't want to, which makes things so difficult. The German president can take credit for pushing progress towards a new government, writes DW's Christoph Strack.
Show more articles