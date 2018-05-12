German election 2017

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
60 million people are eligible to vote in Germany's general election for the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on September 24, 2017.
The "Bundestag" is Germany's main legislative body. Its over 600 members are elected every four years in a mixed system of constituency and list voting. Here you can find an automatic compilation in chronological order of DW content related to this year's Bundestag election.
Bavarian Premier Markus Söder wants to hang crosses on Bavaria's state buildings. The sole purpose of this decision is to exclude non-Christians in the upcoming state election campaign, says DW's Christoph Strack.
Aygül Kilic was a little-known candidate for the Free Democrats until her electoral poster ignited an online controversy. One of Kilic's party colleagues says those vilifying her for wearing a hijab should "go to hell."
Two new studies have revealed how small groups of far-right activists spread hate speech before Germany's election last year. Their highly organized approach and hierarchical structure reportedly amplified the effect.
Cem Özdemir led the party as co-chair for more than nine years and was the top candidate in the 2017 election. Delegates at the party convention in Hanover are set to elect fresh faces on Saturday.