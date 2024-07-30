  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
BusinessGermany

German economy shrinks unexpectedly: DW's Marie Sina

Marie Sina | Anja Kueppers-McKinnon
July 30, 2024

Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter of this year. New figures show that economic output slowed by 0.1 percent between April and the end of June. Experts say weak investment is one reason for the lower figures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ivAX
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Three cars are seen here at a car seller in Berlin, Germany. One is an electric car by the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors.

Why are German drivers hesitant to buy electric vehicles?

Electric vehicles, or EVs, aren't selling well in Germany. But is it too simple to blame competition from China?
Cars and TransportationJuly 2, 202403:14 min
Sahra Wagenknecht stands and smiles among a few other people

How German politics could be reshaped by the BSW party

Germany's populist BSW presented a challenge to the far-right AfD in the recent European Parliament elections.
PoliticsJune 15, 202407:17 min
Three German soldiers in camouflage with helmets holding large guns are standing next to a camouflaged satellite dish.

Germany honors those in uniform with new Veterans' Day

DW met up with a former soldier to discuss the significance of a day to honor all veterans in Germany.
PoliticsJune 14, 202402:07 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

A battle tank

Will military vehicles of the future run on batteries?

How can military vehicles weighing 40 or 60 tons be powered without harming the climate?
BusinessJuly 22, 202414:11 min
A floating LNG tanker in Klaipeda, Lithuania

How the Baltics are fending off Russia

The Baltic countries are protecting their economies on several fronts in the face of Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
BusinessJuly 11, 202413:17 min
Journalist are seen inside a vast thermal tank to store hot water in Berlin. The new facility turns solar and wind energy into heat.

Storing renewable energy as heat to be used later

To store the increasing amount of clean energy coming from renewables, we need batteries. Heat batteries are one option.
BusinessJuly 2, 202411:51 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

external

Overtourism: The costs of a $1.5 trillion industry

Billions of people went on vacation in 2023. Money has poured into the industry, but it's come at a cost in other ways.
BusinessJuly 30, 202413:05 min
Two people work on machines

How is AI changing the way we work?

Will AI take away our jobs — or help to create new ones?
BusinessJuly 17, 202401:18 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | #226

Togo's wax print traders – the descendants of Nana Benz

We meet Pamela Thompson a descendant of Togolese wax print traders, who is trying to keep the trade alive.
BusinessJuly 17, 202403:16 min
Show more