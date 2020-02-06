German economy records zero growth in fourth quarter

The German economy posted zero growth in the final quarter of 2019, the federal statistics authority (Destasis) reported in preliminary statistics on Friday.

The Gross domestic product (GDP) was the same in October-December as in the previous three months.

The results were worse than forecast, with predictions of 0.1% growth.

However, Destastis revised its results for the third quarter, with the GDO growing by 0.2% instead of the 0.1% previously reported.

The new figures mean an annual growth rate of 0.6% in 2019.

More to come...

