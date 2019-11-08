 German economy narrowly avoids recession | News | DW | 14.11.2019

German economy narrowly avoids recession

After battling fallout from Brexit, the trade war, and dwindling demand for cars, the German economy has surprised experts by reporting slight economic growth in the third quarter. Does this mean the worst is behind us?

The German economy grew an unexpected 0.1% in the third quarter lasting from July to September, data released by the German statistics office on Thursday showed, defying expectations and narrowly avoiding a technical recession. 

In the second quarter lasting from April to June, the economy shrank by 0.2%. A further quarter of negative growth, as experts expected, would have met the criteria for what economists call a "technical recession", or two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

The manufacturing focus that made the country rich has proven an Achilles heel over the past 18 months. Brexit and the US-China trade war have disrupted manufacturing supply chains and hurt investor confidence. The automobile branch, a pillar of the German economy, is struggling under sinking demand as it tries to pull off the expensive transition away from diesel engines.

But other economic indicators paint a more complex picture. Consumer spending has held strong and last week Germany's statistics office reported that export figures for September were better than expected. In recent months, many in Germany have stressed that it is a mistake to only consider total economic growth when evaluating the health of an economy. 

