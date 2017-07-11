 German economy minister slashes 2021 growth forecast | News | DW | 27.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German economy minister slashes 2021 growth forecast

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presented the new forecast for economic growth in Germany. He said the government predicts lower-than-expected growth this year but a boom the following year.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier comments a graph during a press conference to present the German government's economic spring projection

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the country's long-term prospects are good

The German economy is projected to expand by 2.6% this year, slower growth than what had been expected, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the current government of Europe’s largest economy prepares to hand over the reins to a new coalition.

The German government originally forecast a gross domestic product growth of 3.5% for 2021, but that figure was downgraded due to supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials, the minister said.

"Growth this year will be year will be lower than we had all imagined," Altmaier told public braodcaster ARD.

"It will still be one of the strongest growth rates in Europe," he later told ZDF public television. "But many goods are not being delivered because there is a shortage of raw materials in many areas and that is simply having an effect."

"Higher energy prices are also a factor," the minister said. "At 2.6%, the economy will still expand strongly this year."

Watch video 13:44

German elections — is economic prosperity at stake?

Greater growth expected in 2022

Altmaier said the country's long-term prospects are good, but the economy "will only really begin to boom next year with growth of over 4%."

The prerequisite, Altmaier said, is to stabilize international supply chains, adding that more microchips would have to be manufactured in Europe to keep key industries working at capacity.

"It is now that much more important that a new government reduces obstacles and burdens and put the emphasis on innovation to avoid stalling the economic recovery," the economy minister said.

Watch video 02:49

Europe overhauls its semiconductor strategy

adi/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

IMF cuts post-pandemic growth outlook as supply disruptions linger

The revision comes as the post-pandemic recovery falters in advanced economies, including the US and Germany. The IMF has kept its growth forecast for 2022 unchanged but has warned of "dangerous" divergent recoveries.  

Germany and digitalization: Why can't Europe's richest country get up to speed?

Chancellor Angela Merkel's digital adviser has called for far-reaching reforms to help catch up with the US, China and others, saying the division of power enshrined in the constitution is hampering much-needed progress.  

Advertisement