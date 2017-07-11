German dog tax sees record spike in revenue during pandemic

Germany raked in a record revenue from dog records in 2020, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

Public coffers collected about €380 million ($448 million) from the dog tax. The figure represented an increase of 2.7% compared to 2019, when Germans paid €370 million.

The Federal Statistic Office data show that the trend is continuing. In the first quarter of 2021, dog tax revenue was around €159 million, 8.4% higher than in the same quarter last year.

What is behind the increase?

The Federal Statistical Office said there was not enough information to determine if a rise in tax revenues meant a rise in dog ownership, as it could also be a factor of rising tax fees.

Statistics also show that dog tax revenues have been rising consistently. Dog tax revenue in 2019 was 3 % higher than the previous year and 50% higher than ten years earlier.

Long confinement, lockdowns and a reduction in travel as a result of the COVID pandemic could have also contributed to an increase in pet ownership.

Dogs owners almost everywhere in Germany have to pay a yearly tax for their pet. This money is collected by individual municipalities.

The sum varies and it can be as little as $5 or nearly $200 per year, depending on the city or community. In Germany's capital, Berlin, dog keepers pay $120 for one dog per year and $180 for each additional dog.

