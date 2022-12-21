  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A medicine dispenser
Germany has announced policy changes to boost drug supplies amid a winter health crisisImage: Paul Eckenroth/JOKER/picture alliance
HealthGermany

German doctors warn medicine shortages will last for months

55 minutes ago

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has vowed new measures to boost drug supply, but health groups are skeptical that the situation will improve soon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LH8j

Medical associations in Germany on Wednesday warned that the country's ongoing drug shortages are likely to persist for months, despite new measures announced by Berlin. Liquid ibuprofen and parecetamol for children are among the drugs experiencing supply chain bottlenecks.

COVID-19, influenza, respiratory synctical virus infection (RSV) and other diseases have put a massive burden on Germany's healthcare system this winter, with children among the most infected.

DW correspondent Giulia Saudelli said many doctors and staff at the Charite Hospital in Berlin have been redirected to children's wards to combat the surge of infections. 

The severity of the health crisis makes ending the drug shortages an urgent issue, but medical experts fear the bottlenecks will not end anytime soon.

Family practices may face greatest impact

"It's going to take many months until the supply situation improves," Thomas Preis of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association of Düsseldorf told the German Rheinische Post newspaper on Wednesday. 

Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth of the German Association of General Practitioners also told the paper that the supply issues will continue, with family medical practices impacted in particular.

A pharmacist sorts through drugs in Switzerland
Family doctors may struggle to find proper medicines for patients due to supply bottlenecksImage: Gaetan Bally/Keystone/picture alliance

Buhlinger-Göpfarth said family practices will need to spend a great deal of time searching for alternative drugs in order to replace the medicines that are in short supply.

She noted that in some cases, there are "simply no alternatives" for ailing patients.

How has the German government reacted?

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach unveiled a myriad of measures to ease supply bottlenecks earlier this week. These included lifting a drug price cap and allowing health insurance firms to pay more for medicine.

These policies by the government attempt to make Germany more attractive for drug suppliers. Yet Lauterbach's moves have been criticized as a Christmas present for the pharmaceutical industry.

The health minister has shot back at the criticism: "I think this is first and foremost a present for the children." Lauterbach is confident the government's new measures will "have an effect very quickly."

wd/es (AFP, dpa, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat crop

Food Security4 hours ago02:30 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Politics7 hours ago02:14 min
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Becker

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

ConflictsDecember 20, 202203:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

MigrationDecember 20, 20227 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien | Empfang der Fußballnationalmannschaft in Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

SoccerDecember 20, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage