 German doctors want human egg donations to be legalized | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Reproductive Medicine

German doctors want human egg donations to be legalized

A group of doctors in Germany is calling for new reproductive health laws. They say the current legislation is outdated, as the science has moved on. They want human egg donations to be legalized and to make IVF safer.

In-vitro-Fertilization (IVF) (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

Doctors and medical ethics experts from the German Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the Union of German Academies of Sciences and Humanities called for a new reproductive health law in Berlin on Tuesday (March 4, 2019).

The medical experts say that every year thousands of couples, who want to have children, get treatment abroad because the options available to them there are currently banned in Germany.

Germany's Embryo Protection Act from 1990 forbids human egg donations.

It also forbids women to act as surrogate mothers. The same applies in 12 other European Union member states.

"German legislation limits our options," said Ulrich Hilland, chair of the Federal Association of German Centers for Reproductive Medicine, to the dpa newsagency.

Hilland says that German law is especially "repressive." He says it criminalizes things that are legal elsewhere, and that the science has shown it to be long out-of-date.

"It's inadequate," agrees Claudia Wiesemann, director of the department of Medical Ethics and History of Medicine at the University of Göttingen.

Wiesemann is part of the same working group and also Vice President of the German Ethics Council. She says the existing law is too restrictive on the protection of human eggs in vitro (outside of a woman's body).

However, those provisions can increase the risks for embryos in vivo (for the child during pregnanctransplanty) and for the pregnant woman, says Professor Wiesemann. 

Read more: Two children born in Germany for the first time after uterus transplant

Watch video 02:35

World’s first ‘test tube baby’ turns 40

Here are the group's main recommendations:

To recognize childlessness as a disability and for costs to be covered

Wiesemann criticizes medical insurance companies in Germany for viewing artificial insemination as a private, lifestyle matter — rather than as a medical matter.

The group wants involuntary childlessness to qualify as a "physical disability," and that, as a result, insurance companies cover the costs of an artificial insemination.

At present, insurance companies cover about 50 percent of the costs, but only for married couples.

If couples go abroad for a human egg donation, insurance companies pay nothing.

Legalize human egg donations

Germany forbids human egg donations — but it allows sperm donations.

That means that women, who want to have an artificial insemination, are required to have their own eggs removed prior to a procedure.

One of the reasons for the ban on egg donations was a wish to protect potential donors. A female donor would have to undergo a long hormone treatment. And there are risks during the operation, which takes place under anesthesia.

It is said that legislators also wanted to hinder a commercialization of human egg donations. Wiesemann points to England, where, she says, a commercialization in egg donations has been successfully prevented.

She also says there are fewer health risks for donors today. The ethics expert says it's more a question of justice and enabling infertile women, who are unable to produce their own eggs, to get pregnant. 

Read more: CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says

Twins: A boy and a girl (Imago/Westend61)

When implanting more than one embryo, there is an increased chance of giving birth to twins.

Fewer twins

The average birthrate through artificial insemination (according to German statistics) is relatively low at about 15 to 20 percent.

So doctors in Germany often implant two to three embryos at the same time to raise the likelihood of a successful pregnancy. 

But that can also lead to higher rates of twins — in about one in every five cases. And twin pregnancies can carry greater risks for both the babies and their mothers. Many people take the risk if they've experienced a failed IVF or artificial insemination with just one or two embryos, so as to avoid spiraling costs. 

Read more: World's smallest baby released from San Diego hospital

Watch video 03:33

How medicine helps couples conceive

In their recommendations, the medical experts say it's imperative to choose just one embryo — the one with the best chances of developing healthily. The process for that is called Elective Single Embryo Transfer.

Equal rights for human egg and pronuclei donations

While human egg donations remain illegal in Germany, infertile women are allowed to have pre-fertilized embryos from other women implanted.

Those embryos are a by-product of artificial insemination, because doctors tend to fertilize more eggs with sperm than those that can later be implanted into the woman's uterus.

When sperm enters an egg, it produces a pronuclei. And when that happens, doctors select the eggs with the best chances of developing into embryos.

Unused pronuclei are either destroyed, or frozen so that they can be used later. But as the law stands, it's forbidden to donate those pronuclei to other women — as opposed to the unused embryos.

And it's here that the medical working group would like to see embryos and pronuclei on an equal footing. 

Read more: IVF and the future of reproductive medicine in Germany

  • Gelber Chinarindenbaum (picture alliance/blickwinkel/A. Jagel)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Bitter bark

    Quinine is known for creating that bitter taste in tonic water but it is also on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines. It's long been used to treat malaria - though it is no longer recommended as a first-line treatment by the WHO - and was first isolated from the bark of the cinchona tree in the early 1800s.

  • Deutschland Wiesenschlüsselblume (picture alliance/blickwinkel/H. Duty)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Fragrant remedies

    The bell-shaped flowers of the yellow cowslip (primula veris) are certainly charming. But this plant is more than just a pretty face. Native to most of Europe and western Asia, it is used as a herbal remedy against asthma and bronchitis.

  • Reife Kapselfrüchte Guarana (CC by A C Moraes)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Wake me up

    Guarana, a climbing plant native to the Amazon basin is very common in Brazil where it is enjoyed as a drink. The plant's small red berries contain caffeine and have become a popular energy supplement. It's also used for stomach complaints.

  • Fotoreportage Aberdare Kenia 2014 (DW/H. Fischer)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Miracle worker

    The bark of the African cherry (Prunus africana) is something of a miracle worker. Traditional healers in Kenya use it to treat a host of ailments, including malaria, stomach pain and kidney problems. But it is most treasured for its use in prostate cancer treatments.

  • Heilpflanzen Ginseng (CC-BY-SA-Lohrie)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Combating yawns

    Ginseng is one of the most popular herbal remedies in the world and the plant's roots have long been used in Asia and North America to treat various complaints. Often taken as a tea, the Asian variety - which is considered to be more of a stimulant than its American counterpart - is used to boost the immune system and fight fatigue.

  • Vetiver Pflanze Wurzel (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Goetgheluck)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Jack of all trades

    Vetiver is an extremely versatile grass. Native to India, it's been used to control erosion, in the production of essential oil, to make bags and mats, as an animal feed and in traditional medicine. The grass has antiseptic properties and is used in creams and soaps to treat acne and sores. Its anti-inflammatory properties have also seen it used in the treatment of gout and arthritis.

  • Löwenzahnwiese im Harz (picture alliance/ZB/M. Bein)

    Seven plants with medicinal powers

    Dandelion improvements

    The lowly dandelion is full of vitamins and minerals and it's often used as a diuretic to eliminate unwanted fluid in a person's body. Initial research also suggests it might improve digestion as well as gall bladder and liver function.


DW recommends

Two children born in Germany for the first time after uterus transplant

This year, two children were born at the University Women's Hospital in Tübingen whose mothers had previously received a uterus transplant. The doctors involved are thrilled. (23.05.2019)  

CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says

Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui shocked the scientific community. He had artificially conceived genetically manipulated children. Now a study confirms: They have a significantly shorter life expectancy. (03.06.2019)  

World's smallest baby released from San Diego hospital

Baby Saybie weighed little more than an apple when she was born. Doctors said she wouldn't survive long. But after five months in intensive care, she's been given the all-clear to go home with her family. (30.05.2019)  

IVF and the future of reproductive medicine in Germany

The world's first test-tube baby was born in 1978. Four decades later, gynecologist Wolfgang Würfel says there are still open questions about the limits of in vitro fertilization, particularly in Germany. (25.07.2018)  

Seven plants with medicinal powers

Humans have been using medicinal plants for thousands of years. They even play an important role in modern medicine. Here are just a few that are still used to ward off illnesses and treat symptoms. (01.09.2017)  

WWW links

German National Academy of Sciences - Leopoldina

The Union of the German Academies of Sciences and Humanities: An umbrella organisation

Federal Association for Reproductive Medicine (in German)

Department of Medical Ethics and History of Medicine - University of Göttingen

The German Ethics Council

Federal Agency for Health Education: In Vitro Fetilization (in German)

Audios and videos on the topic

World’s first ‘test tube baby’ turns 40  

How medicine helps couples conceive  

Related content

Uni-Klinik Tübingen | Gebärmuttertransplantation

Two children born in Germany for the first time after uterus transplant 23.05.2019

This year, two children were born at the University Women's Hospital in Tübingen whose mothers had previously received a uterus transplant. The doctors involved are thrilled.

Advertisement