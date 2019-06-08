 German doctors convicted over abortion law | News | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German doctors convicted over abortion law

The doctors were found to have broken a regulation that forbids describing how an abortion is performed. Campaigners have argued that lack of access to information is a health and rights issue.

People take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2019. (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Two Berlin gynecologists were charged €2,000 euros ($2,250) on Friday for violating Germany's controversial Paragraph 219a law, which forbids doctors from "advertising" that they perform abortions. The doctors had been facing penalties of up to €7,500 euros.

Despite a recent reform to the law that gave doctors the right to state on their websites that they offer the service, the law still forbids them from describing how they perform the procedure. "The situation is simple," said presiding Judge Christine Mathiak.

Mathiak said, however, that she believed the infractions committed by the doctors, identified only as Verena W. and Bettina G., were "very, very small."

The pair, aged 55 and 52, said they would appeal the verdict, if necessary all the way up to the Federal Constitutional Court.

More than a hundred protestors gathered on the courthouse steps to demand the gynecologists be acquitted.

Paragraph 219a was loosened in February after months of debate. Campaigners say the restrictions are still too tight. They argue that women are still dissuaded from seeking abortions and that the lack of available information presents a health risk.

es/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Germany approves new abortion law

The German parliament has approved a change to the country's controversial law banning the "advertisement" of abortions. Rights advocates have said that the new law does not go far enough. (21.02.2019)  

German Cabinet approves revised abortion law

Under the new abortion law, medical professionals and organizations could state that they carry out abortions. The reform has been criticized by some health professionals who say it prevents access to useful information. (06.02.2019)  

Court rejects appeal by German doctor fined for 'advertising' abortions

A German court has upheld the fine given to a doctor who provided information on abortions online. But the judge seemed to give her some encouragement in her fight to change the law. (12.10.2018)  

Relaxed abortion legislation: Proposed German law comes under fire

The German government wants to slightly ease the law concerning doctor-patient communication about abortions. But few people are thrilled by the draft changes. Abortion advocates in particular are up in arms. (13.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland, Chemnitz: Landgericht

Germany: Trio convicted of killing gay man 08.06.2019

Three intoxicated men, aged 22 to 26, have been sentenced for beating a gay man to death in a railroad yard in Chemnitz last year. The prosecution said the group's extreme right-wing views played no role in the killing.

Symbolbild Schwangerschaftstest

Germany approves new abortion law 21.02.2019

The German parliament has approved a change to the country's controversial law banning the "advertisement" of abortions. Rights advocates have said that the new law does not go far enough.

Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in Teheran

Iran media depicts German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as a Nazi 12.06.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visit to Iran received widespread coverage in the country's media, which seemed to unanimously criticize Germany and the EU for their inability to help Iran circumvent US sanctions.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  