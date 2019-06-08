German doctors convicted over abortion law

The doctors were found to have broken a regulation that forbids describing how an abortion is performed. Campaigners have argued that lack of access to information is a health and rights issue.
Two Berlin gynecologists were charged €2,000 euros ($2,250) on Friday for violating Germany's controversial Paragraph 219a law, which forbids doctors from "advertising" that they perform abortions. The doctors had been facing penalties of up to €7,500 euros.
Despite a recent reform to the law that gave doctors the right to state on their websites that they offer the service, the law still forbids them from describing how they perform the procedure. "The situation is simple," said presiding Judge Christine Mathiak.
Mathiak said, however, that she believed the infractions committed by the doctors, identified only as Verena W. and Bettina G., were "very, very small."
The pair, aged 55 and 52, said they would appeal the verdict, if necessary all the way up to the Federal Constitutional Court.
More than a hundred protestors gathered on the courthouse steps to demand the gynecologists be acquitted.
Paragraph 219a was loosened in February after months of debate. Campaigners say the restrictions are still too tight. They argue that women are still dissuaded from seeking abortions and that the lack of available information presents a health risk.
es/amp (AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The German parliament has approved a change to the country's controversial law banning the "advertisement" of abortions. Rights advocates have said that the new law does not go far enough. (21.02.2019)
Under the new abortion law, medical professionals and organizations could state that they carry out abortions. The reform has been criticized by some health professionals who say it prevents access to useful information. (06.02.2019)
A German court has upheld the fine given to a doctor who provided information on abortions online. But the judge seemed to give her some encouragement in her fight to change the law. (12.10.2018)