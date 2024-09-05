German director Andrei Nekrasov detained in Russia

The German film director Andrei Nekrasov was arrested in Russia while filming for his new production. Famous for his documentaries, he says he is being detained as a foreign national, but fears he won't be released.

Filmmaker and playwright Andrei Nekrasov was arrested on August 24, 2024, in Russia's central Smolensk region, the 66-year-old told DW via telephone. He said he was being kept in a detention center for foreign nationals.

Born in St Petersburg, Nekrasov does not hold Russian, but German, citizenship. The German embassy has already established contact with Nekrasov, the Federal Foreign Office confirmed to DW.

The director, best known for his film "The Magnitsky Act" exploring the death of a Russian tax accountant in police custody, says he was gathering footage for a new film project in Smolensk when he was apprehended. Without sharing details about the movie or exact location, Nekrasov says he was arrested by plainclothes officers of Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB. He says the reason was that he had been filming near an FSB building.

Director fears extension of his detention

Following his arrest, a court charged him with violating an administrative ordinance on illegal vocational activities and found him guilty. He was sentenced to 90 days in a detention center for foreign nationals. The court's ruling did not take into consideration that, as Nekrasov claims, he knew nothing of the FSB building and had no intention of filming it.

According to Article 18.10 of Russia's code of administrative offenses, the German director could be prosecuted for taking up illegal work in Russia, as a lawyer, who requested anonymity, told DW. They added that the highest possible sentence would be a fine and forcible expulsion from the country.

In such a case, the court can order an arrest for up to 90 days, during which a court officer must arrange for transportation and follow up the deportation with a ban on entering Russia for five years, the lawyer said.

But Nekrasov fears that his prison term will be extended. Speaking with DW, the lawyer confirmed that, according to the same law cited, prison terms can be extended if court officials are unable to carry out the sentence within the first 90 days. This could be the case, for example, when no direct or transit flights are available.

No contact with Nekrasov

The German national has reported that that conditions in the detention center where he is being held are similar to those in prison: there is a bed with a hard mattress, and a small window behind bars that barely permits any light into the cell.

He added that the staff at the detention center treated others "humanely," providing help "as much as they could."

Nekrasov did not answer further questions, stating only that his telephone was being confiscated. By the time this article was published, he could no longer be reached.

A testament to cinematography

Andrei Nekrasov was born in St Petersburg in 1958. In the 1970s, he married a German and emigrated to Germany, where he worked as an assistant for Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky on the set of his movie "The Sacrifice."

Former FSB-officer-turned-whistleblower Alexander Litvinenko died in London following radiation poisoning Image: Alistair Fuller/AP/picture alliance

In Europe and Russia, Nekrasov went on to make a number of feature and documentary films, including "Rebellion: The Litvinenko Case," covering the assassination of a former Russian spy in London. The former FSB-officer-turned-whistleblower Alexander Litvinenko had accused Russian secret services of staging the 1999 Russian apartment bombings and other acts of terror.

Nekrasov also made films on the Chechen-Russian conflict and the Russian-Georgian conflict.

He has multiple international film and literature awards.

Lena Crohmal contributed to this article, which was originally published in Russian.