German detained at Russian airport for cannabis gummy bears

A German national could face up years in prison after Russian officials found cannabis-laced gummy bears in his luggage when he landed at a St. Petersburg airport.

A 38-year-old from Germany has been arrested by Russian authorities after cannabis-laced gummy bears were allegedly discovered in his luggage.

The man was held at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and had flown in from Hamburg via Istanbul.

What Russian authorities have said

Customs officials said on Tuesday that they had found a 20-gram (0.035 ounces) pack of "Fink Green Goldbears" containing six gummy bears. The Russian authorities noted the bears had a "sharp smell."

A rapid test revealed that the sweets contained tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC, the main ingredient found in cannabis — which is prohibited in Russia.

"The man explained that he bought the bears in his home country and usually consumes them during flights for a restful sleep," Russia's Federal Customs Service said in a statement issued on the Telegram messaging service.

Russian authorities said the man had been en route to visit a female acquaintance, with whom he had been corresponding online.

Local media quoted the man as saying that he had never had any problems with them at customs in other countries.

Russian authorities said the man has been arrested and a criminal case has been opened. He faces up to seven years in prison with a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($10,920, €10,209).

A repeat of the Griner affair?

WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia in February 2022, accused of having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil on her person.

The arrest took place just days before Russia invaded Ukraine. Griner saw her detention extended several times as the United States lobbied first for consular access and then for her release.

She was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison in August 2022, after she pleaded guilty and told the court she had not intended to pack vape cartridges that were illegal in Russia. She said that their inclusion in her luggage was accidental.

Griner release was negotiated as part of a prisoner swap with the US giving up Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

kb/dj (dpa, Reuters)