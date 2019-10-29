 German dentist pulls world′s longest known human tooth | News | DW | 29.10.2019

News

German dentist pulls world's longest known human tooth

The Guinness Book of Records has recognized a dentist from Offenbach for pulling a 37mm tooth from a German patient of Croatian descent who had complained about severe dental pain.

The world's longest tooth is 37.2mm

A dentist from the German city of Offenbach on Tuesday received a certificate from the Guinness Book of Records for pulling the world's longest known human tooth.

Dr Max Lukas had extracted the 37.2mm (1.46-inch) giant tooth from a patient in nearby Mainz who sought help in 2018 for severe dental pain.

After pulling the oversized enamel, Lukas spent about a year submitting the necessary paperwork and having the tooth checked before the patient's tooth was listed in the Guinness Book of Records. Almost three quarters of the tooth's length was the root below the gumline.

The proud dentist said he would make space in his office for the certificate. "Every dentist in the world will read about this," daily newspaper Frankfurter Neue Zeitung reported him as saying.

Read more: Indian boy has 526 teeth removed

  • German wildlife experts conduct Dental operation on a wild bear

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Visit to the dentist

    Experts were called in to operate on a 250-kilogram (550-pound) brown bear known as Igor in a wildlife park in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.

  • Deutschland Zahn-OP für Braunbär Igor

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Out cold

    Specialists anesthetized the bear and raised it onto a makeshift operating table with the help of volunteers.

  • Deutschland Zahn-OP für Braunbär Igor

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Open wide

    With Igor's mouth hanging open and tongue drooping out, the dental surgeons went to work on repairing the 21-year-old's infected gums. They used similar tools to those used for human dentistry, only larger.

  • Deutschland Zahn-OP für Braunbär Igor

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Long, aching process

    The operation lasted into the afternoon. Another bear was scheduled to undergo a similar operation on Friday, although it had to be postponed.

  • Deutschland Zahn-OP für Braunbär Igor

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Not an uncommon problem

    Park manager Julian Dorsch believes the bear's dental problems stemmed from chewing on the iron bars of his cage "out of boredom." Igor spent his early life in captivity.

  • Deutschland Zahn-OP für Braunbär Igor

    Dentists operate on wild bear in German national park

    Accidental discovery

    Experts were initially called to find out why Igor had been walking strangely. While investigating his hip joints, they discovered his tooth decay. Igor is expected to recover from both problems.


kw/msh (dpa)

